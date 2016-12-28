William Cook, Partner, Brow & Connery, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's The Federal Rule

News By Tag
About William Cook
William F. Cook is a partner with Brown & Connery LLP in Westmont, New Jersey. He concentrates his practice in civil trial and appellate litigation in various areas, including civil rights and discrimination, municipal liability, insurance coverage, commercial litigation, and employment-related claims. He has represented individuals as well as private and public entity clients, including professionals, police officers, police departments, municipal and county governments, political subdivisions, and businesses. He has successfully handled claims in all of these areas, and provides ongoing consultation and training to clients in these matters. He also provides regular counseling concerning electronic discovery, cyber preservation, internal investigations, labor matters, and compliance.
Mr. Cook frequently serves as a speaker on various areas of his practice, including civil case law trends and updates, federal litigation, pretrial preparation, and employment matters. He has spoken at seminars with the National Business Institute, the Camden County Bar Association, and the Association of Federal Bar of New Jersey. He has also produced a television program for the Camden County Bar Association, "Legally Speaking", and he has served as an adjunct professor of law at Rutgers-Camden Law School for the "New Jersey Practice" course.
Mr. Cook has served on the New Jersey Supreme Court Rules of Evidence Committee since 2010. He has served as the chair of the Government Records Subcommittee as well as the chair of the Inadvertent Disclosure Subcommittee. He has drafted several Subcommittee reports and proposed amendments to the New Jersey Rules of Evidence with respect to electronic discovery issues.
Mr. Cook is the co-chair of the Civil Practice Committee and the the Employment Law Committee of the Camden County Bar Association. He is also a Trustee of the Association.
About Brown & Connery, LLP
Brown & Connery, LLP, was founded by Horace G. Brown, a preeminent trial lawyer who began practicing law in Camden, New Jersey, in 1928, and Thomas F. Connery, Jr., a distinguished litigator. Since its inception, the firm has continued to evolve and expand to meet the challenges of increasingly complex legal issues in a rapidly changing society. Brown & Connery is rated "AV" by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating, and it is one of the oldest law firms in southern New Jersey. The firm presently practices throughout the state of New Jersey and maintains offices in Westmont, Woodbury and Camden, New Jersey. The firm also practices in Pennsylvania and maintains an office in Philadelphia.
The law firm's reputation for thoroughness, quality of legal services and integrity was established by its founders. The firm's attorneys and dedicated support staff continue a long tradition of providing quality legal services to its clients. The Brown & Connery philosophy is to maintain the highest ethical and intellectual standards of representation while providing a wide range of legal services to its clients.
Brown & Connery is proud to have among its attorneys and former attorneys those who have been appointed to serve as a judge of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, three judges of the New Jersey Superior Court, an attorney general of the State of New Jersey, a dean of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, several members of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a state senator, a state assemblyman, a chairman of the State Commission of Investigation, the public advocate, a chairman of the New Jersey Supreme Court Board of Attorney Certification, a chairman and member of the New Jersey State Board of Bar Examiners, a Chapter 13 standing trustee for the United States Bankruptcy Court District of New Jersey, two presidents of the Camden County Bar Association and a president of the Camden County Bar Foundation. The firm's current partners include fellows of the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers, and several of our partners are Certified Civil Trial Attorneys by the New Jersey Supreme Court.
Event Synopsis:
Protecting the attorney-client privilege is critical for effective representation. With the prevalence of electronic communication comes an increased risk of accidentally producing privileged information. Fortunately, there are solutions to these kinds of nightmare. The Federal Rule of Evidence (FRE) 502 can help attorneys ensure that privilege is protected against and limit the impact of inadvertent disclosure of privileged materials. However, FRE 502 is often underutilized and not well understood.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will discuss the fundamental aspects of FRE 502. The speakers will help counsel leverage the opportunities offered by FRE 502 to preserve the privilege and confidentiality of work product.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· An Overview of FRE 502
· Privilege Reviews
· FRE 502 and Inadvertent Disclosures
· FRE 502(e) Clawback Agreements
· Latest Court Imposition and Interpretation of Clawback Agreements
· Best Practices
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
