January 2017
NJ Tshirts.com Celebrates Its Launch

 
MONTVILLE, N.J. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Judith Trogani

Tel: (800) - 832 - 0168

P.O. Box 156, Montville, NJ 07045

NJTshirts.com Celebrates Its Launch:

Montville, NJ:

NJ Tshirts.com is a uniquely New Jersey tee shirt company specializing in shirts with positive and fun themes promoting our state.

Originally, we wanted to send relatives living out of state gifts and weren't able to find "Jersey" shirts anywhere that portrayed NJ in a good light. So, something had to be done!

Over the years NJ Tshirts.com have created and printed several very popular designs which we have been bringing to everyone at fairs and festivals thoughout the state, from Cape May to Sussex County.

This year we have decided to launch a website to sell our original designs, and demonstrating our commitment to home, all shirts are 100% Made in America.

NJ Tshirts.com looks forward with great pride to having our fellow New Jerseyans, both at home and abroad, visit our site and share our enthusiasm for our home, New Jersey.


Email: mailbox@njtshirts.com

Website:http:// www.njtshirts.com (http://www.njshirts.com)

Contact
Judith Trogani
***@njtshirts.com
Email:***@njtshirts.com
Retail, Apparel, Graphic Design
Apparel
Montville - New Jersey - United States
