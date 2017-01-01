Country(s)
Industry News
Pittsburgh Musical Theater Brings Disney Classic "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" To The Byham Theater
"This production offers so many great elements of the human spirit," said Colleen Doyno, Executive Artistic Director of PMT, and co-director of the show. Also directing the show is Ken Gargaro, Founding Director of Pittsburgh Musical Theater.
"I'm honored to join forces with Ken on this musical, we are excited to collaborate and present a show that will execute an exciting vision for our audience," said Doyno.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame musical is an adaptation of the 1996 Disney film, which was inspired by the 1831 Victor Hugo novel. The story follows Quasimodo, an orphaned and deformed boy who spent his entire life in a bell tower. As he grows older, Quasimodo desires to see more of the world, but what he finds may not be all he was hoping for.
"Hunchback is not simply a light, happy-go-lucky production, there are some dark elements that speak to the human spirit and our resilience,"
Pittsburgh Musical Theater continues to produce high-quality, yet affordable professional theater for the residents of Pittsburgh, and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" will offer vivid imagery and a powerfully rich and classic score from the Disney film.
Pittsburgh native, Quinn Patrick Shannon will be portraying Quasimodo, also returning from London's West End Theater district is Emily Lynne Miller as she takes on Esmeralda. Broadway's own Allan Snyder will play Frollo, and Javier Manente will thrill the audience as Phoebus.
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" will open at the historical Byham Theater on January 26th and runs through February 5th. For ticket information and showtimes, visit http://pittsburghmusicals.com
Contact
Rodney Burrell
***@pittsburghmuscials.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse