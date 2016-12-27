Globibo and Digital-Media-Lab form Globibo Media

CENTRAL, Singapore
- Jan. 2, 2017
- PRLog
-- Globibo and Digital-Media-
Lab announced the integration of Digital-Media-
Lab into the Globibo group effective 1st
of January 2017. The former Digital-Media-
Lab with teams in Singapore, China, Vietnam and India will start operating as Globibo Media with immediate effect while different functions and processes will be integrated over time.
Digital-Media-
Lab provides software solutions, IT services as well as runs an own portfolio of Web Properties. The software solutions include platforms in the area of Strategy Management, Project Management, Innovation Management, HR Management and Media Asset Management. The services are strongly focussed on software development and Internet marketing. The portfolio of Web Sites includes online properties in China, India, South East Asia, Europe and the US and has a weekly exposure of over 1 million users.
Globibo (https://www.globibo.com)
is a Language Service, Training and Event Technology Company. While the Language and Training service industry becomes more and more digital and technology-driven, the cooperation appears to provide both organization access to experts, technologies and customers. Also the Event Technology business will benefit greatly from a tighter integration with the development and design teams of digital-media-
lab.
Considering the broad spectrum of services and online presence of Digital-Media-
Lab (http://www.digital-media-lab.com
), the right level of integration between the two organizations will be determined in the subsequent month.