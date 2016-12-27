 
Jlyne Hanback Earns NAR Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification

Jlyne Hanback with Keller Williams Realty has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification.
 
 
PLANO, Texas - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Jlyne Hanback, REALTOR® with Keller Williams Realty, has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification. The National Association of REALTORS® offers the PSA certification to REALTORS® as determining property values depends more than ever on professional expertise and competence, the best use of technology, and a commitment to approach the pricing assignment from various perspectives.

"The market demands accurate property value assessments, so NAR is excited to provide RealtorsÒ with enhanced tools, education and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home and give their clients a leg up when buying or selling," said NAR President Tom Salomone, broker-owner of Real Estate II Inc. in Coral Springs, Florida.

"Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA" is the required one-day course for the PSA certification that provides REALTORS® with knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them, and interact effectively with appraisers. In addition to completing the course, participants are required to view two required webinars. Once awarded the certification, REALTORS® will be equipped to guide clients through the anxieties and misperceptions they often have about home values. For more information about the PSA certification, visit www.pricingstrategyadvisor.org. To reach Jlyne Hanback about a pricing strategy for your property, visit www.Jlyne.com.

