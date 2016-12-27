News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jlyne Hanback Earns NAR Pricing Strategy Advisor Certification
Jlyne Hanback with Keller Williams Realty has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA) certification.
"The market demands accurate property value assessments, so NAR is excited to provide RealtorsÒ with enhanced tools, education and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home and give their clients a leg up when buying or selling," said NAR President Tom Salomone, broker-owner of Real Estate II Inc. in Coral Springs, Florida.
"Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA" is the required one-day course for the PSA certification that provides REALTORS® with knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them, and interact effectively with appraisers. In addition to completing the course, participants are required to view two required webinars. Once awarded the certification, REALTORS® will be equipped to guide clients through the anxieties and misperceptions they often have about home values. For more information about the PSA certification, visit www.pricingstrategyadvisor.org. To reach Jlyne Hanback about a pricing strategy for your property, visit www.Jlyne.com.
Contact
Jlyne Hanback
214-909-8008
***@kw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse