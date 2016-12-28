Doeren Mayhew Announces John Miller as Financial Institutions Group Shareholder

Contact

-- Doeren Mayhew, a top 100 CPA and advisory firm, has announced the promotion of John M. Miller, CPA to shareholder within the firm's national Financial Institutions Group practice effective January 1. Miller brings more than 25 years' of diverse community bank and credit union risk management experience to the group's leadership team.Previously, Miller was a partner at Plante Moran, where he was the engagement lead on numerous audit and assurance engagements for publically traded and privately held community banks.Since joining the firm in 2013 as a director, Miller has helped service the firms more than 350 institutions across the nation. As a shareholder in the firm's Financial Institutions Group, he will continue to provide oversight to engagements that assist clients in assessing and managing risks related to internal controls, financials, lending, regulations and operations.Miller holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Walsh College. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, he actively participates in various industry associations, such as Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Texas Bankers Association, Michigan Bankers Association and Community Bankers of Michigan.If you wish to contact Miller he can be reached at 248-244-3074 or jmiller@doeren.com.Doeren Mayhew is a certified public accounting firm that has focused on serving financial institutions nationwide since 1978 from offices in Florida, Michigan, Texas and North Carolina. Our award-winning CPAs and advisors deliver services to more than 350 financial institutions, including commercial, consumer and indirect lending portfolio reviews; regulatory compliance, financial and internal audits, mergers and acquisitions, information technology assurance, valuations and more. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Visit http:// www.doeren.com for more information.