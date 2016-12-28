News By Tag
Doeren Mayhew's Troy Office Promotes Four New Shareholders
Mark Kruczek, CPA, MST has provided effective strategies for international and domestic tax savings to clients in a variety of industries for nearly 15 years. Drawing on this experience, Kruczek advises clients on tax planning, corporate and partnership taxation issues, and tax implications of mergers and acquisitions to help maximize tax savings, as well as preserve wealth. He received a bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from Eastern Michigan University, and a Master of Science in Taxation degree from Walsh College.
Douglas Laird, CPA, MSA has than 15 years of auditing and accounting experience providing businesses in the construction, automotive, health care, health insurance and financial institutions industries with valuable auditing insight. Laird is a member of the firm's Audit Committee, and assists in the firm's quality control process to ensure clients receive sound accounting advice and high-quality risk assurance services. Prior to joining the firm, he gained experience completing complex audits through positions at Freddie Mac and a Big Four accounting firm, as well performing accounting and auditing research for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Laird received his Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Professional Accountancy from Walsh College.
John Miller, CPA adds more than 25 years' experience to the firm's Financial Institutions Group's leadership team that services more than 350 institutions. Since joining the firm in 2013, Miller has leveraged his previous experience working as a partner at Plante Moran and chief financial officer of a local community bank to bring a unique perspective to engagements. His technical expertise in performing and overseeing external audits, evaluating internal controls and consulting on regulatory pronouncements has allowed him to provide valuable foresight into financial institutions' financial and operational positions. Miller received his Bachelor of Accountancy from Walsh College.
Christopher Tull, CPA has more than 12 years' experience in the firm's Accounting, Audit and Assurance Group. Since joining the firm in 2004, Tull has provided audit and business advisory services to closely held corporations in various sectors, including manufacturing, recycling, construction, logistics, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, franchise and broker dealers. In addition to providing financial reporting guidance, he consults with clients on issues such as financial due diligence, and the merger and acquisition process. Tull received his Bachelor of Accountancy from Michigan State University.
About Doeren Mayhew
Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit http://www.doeren.com for more information.
