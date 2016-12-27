News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bystronic Introduces High Performance 8 KW and 10KW BYStar Fiber Laser Cutter
With its uncompromising high-end performance, Bystronic's high-speed ByStar Fiber laser cutting machine is aimed at users who want to rely fully on fiber laser technology.
With its triangle cutting bridge design providing exceptional rigidity and accuracy, the ByStar Fiber is able to deliver dynamic speeds and acceleration while utilizing X/Y linear drive technology. 'Power Cut' enables the ByStar Fiber with 6kW, 8kW or 10kW watt power source to extend thick plate cutting capabilities to 1.180 inch thick with consistently high cutting quality. The new ByStar Fiber platform will enable Bystronic to meet the demands from higher fiber laser powers well into the future, and with the lowest possible operating costs and low maintenance requirements.
Innovation down to the smallest detail
The great innovation of the ByStar Fiber lies in the single-mindedness with which Bystronic developed this fiber laser. Right down to the detail, the machine is geared towards fiber laser cutting, without compromises, regardless of whether high cutting dynamics, seamlessly tying in automation solutions, intelligent sensor technology, or the integration into modern software systems. All this is possible with the ByStar Fiber.
A new machine design with a innovative cutting bridge enables previously unachieved dynamics of the fiber laser, even when cutting complex contours. The outstanding cutting quality is ensured by the ByStar Fiber's newly developed control, which automatically regulates the laser power, speed, and focus.
Bystronic has further increased the fiber laser's versatility by providing access to the cutting area over the long side of the machine. The large sliding door allows users to insert express jobs and residual sheets at any time, even when large-scale jobs are running -- simply interrupt the large-scale job, open the door, insert the residual sheet, and go. This is a tremendous advantage, particularly for job shops that need to be flexible.
As simple as a smartphone
For users, operating the ByStar Fiber is as simple as using a smartphone for everyday tasks. Because Bystronic has equipped the ByStar Fiber with a newly developed user interface. ByVision Cutting unites all the important functions associated with laser cutting on a full 22-inch HD touch screen. This allows the user to carry out all the cutting preparations with just a few swipes of the finger -- sort the job list, assign cutting parameters, and define the automation mode. Then start the process and the ByStar Fiber laser gets going.
In the future, with ByVision Cutting, the operator has many more possibilities to interactively intervene in the cutting process. For example in order to adapt cutting parameters in case of deviating material characteristics:
The goal of ByVision Cutting is to offer the user every possible freedom on an intuitive user interface, without constraining him with complex operating procedures. In principle, laser cutting is about the following: load a metal sheet, start the machine, and cut. However, the users' environments are very diverse. One customer sometimes operates the machine manually in order to process continuously changing jobs. Another customer manufactures fully automatically with loading and unloading systems and an integrated material warehouse. ByVision Cutting was developed in order to cope with this variety using the ByStar Fiber.
About Bystronic
Bystronic Inc. has offered customers single source service expertise for over 35 years. They provide innovative laser cutting, waterjet cutting and press brake systems, system software and comprehensive customer training and support. The company's North American headquarters is located in Elgin, IL. Offices are also located in Toronto, Canada and Monterrey, Mexico. For more information on Bystronic Inc. visit http://www.bystronicusa.com, e-mail sales.us@bystronic.com or contact Bystronic Inc. at 847-214-0300.
Contact
Judy Bellem, Key Accounts Director
***@smmadvertising.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse