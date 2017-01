Bystronic Introduces High Performance 8 KW and 10KW BYStar Fiber Laser Cutter

With its uncompromising high-end performance, Bystronic's high-speed ByStar Fiber laser cutting machine is aimed at users who want to rely fully on fiber laser technology.

10 kW Precision ByStar Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

-- The high performance ByStar Fiber has been designed from the ground up to meet the demands from high-speed fiber laser cutting as well as cutting capabilities into the thick plate range. With its uncompromising high-end performance, the ByStar Fiber is aimed at users who will in future cut their entire range of orders using the fiber laser: from stainless steel, through to aluminum and mild steel, right up to non-ferrous metals, such as copper and brass.With itsproviding exceptional rigidity and accuracy, the ByStar Fiber is able to deliver dynamic speeds and acceleration while utilizing X/Y linear drive technology.enables the ByStar Fiber with 6kW, 8kW or 10kW watt power source to extend thick plate cutting capabilities to 1.180 inch thick with consistently high cutting quality. The new ByStar Fiber platform will enable Bystronic to meet the demands from higher fiber laser powers well into the future, and with the lowest possible operating costs and low maintenance requirements.The great innovation of the ByStar Fiber lies in the single-mindedness with which Bystronic developed this fiber laser. Right down to the detail, the machine is geared towards fiber laser cutting, without compromises, regardless of whether high cutting dynamics, seamlessly tying in automation solutions, intelligent sensor technology, or the integration into modern software systems. All this is possible with the ByStar Fiber.A new machine design with aenables previously unachieved dynamics of the fiber laser, even when cutting complex contours. The outstanding cutting quality is ensured by the ByStar Fiber's, which automatically regulates the laser power, speed, and focus.Bystronic has further increased the fiber laser's versatility by providing access to the cutting area over the long side of the machine. The large sliding door allows users to insert express jobs and residual sheets at any time, even when large-scale jobs are running -- simply interrupt the large-scale job, open the door, insert the residual sheet, and go. This is a tremendous advantage, particularly for job shops that need to be flexible.For users, operating the ByStar Fiber is as simple as using a smartphone for everyday tasks. Because Bystronic has equipped the ByStar Fiber with a newly developed user interface.unites all the important functions associated with laser cutting on a full 22-inch HD touch screen. This allows the user to carry out all the cutting preparations with just a few swipes of the finger -- sort the job list, assign cutting parameters, and define the automation mode. Then start the process and the ByStar Fiber laser gets going.In the future, with ByVision Cutting, the operator has many more possibilities to interactively intervene in the cutting process. For example in order to adapt cutting parameters in case of deviating material characteristics:Simply click on the current cutting plan on the touch screen, define new parameters, and resume the cutting process. The whole process requires no more than three clicks.The goal of ByVision Cutting is to offer the user every possible freedom on an intuitive user interface, without constraining him with complex operating procedures. In principle, laser cutting is about the following: load a metal sheet, start the machine, and cut. However, the users' environments are very diverse. One customer sometimes operates the machine manually in order to process continuously changing jobs. Another customer manufactures fully automatically with loading and unloading systems and an integrated material warehouse. ByVision Cutting was developed in order to cope with this variety using the ByStar Fiber.Bystronic Inc. has offered customers single source service expertise for over 35 years. They provide innovative laser cutting, waterjet cutting and press brake systems, system software and comprehensive customer training and support. The company's North American headquarters is located in Elgin, IL. Offices are also located in Toronto, Canada and Monterrey, Mexico. For more information on Bystronic Inc. visit http:// www.bystronicusa.com , e-mail sales.us@bystronic.com or contact Bystronic Inc. at 847-214-0300.