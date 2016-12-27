 
Recording Artist D. Saunders Kicks Off 2017 On A High Note

Singer/songwriter/entertainer D. Saunders expecting big opportunities in 2017. His exceptional vocals continue to capture audiences everywhere.
 
 
D. Saunders
D. Saunders
GULFPORT, Miss. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Coming off of an awesome New Year's performance at 13th St. Jazz Bistro in Gulfport Mississippi that many are still raving about, D. Saunders is carrying that momentum into a "First Friday" performance at the Almanett Hotel & Bistro also located in Gulfport, MS.

D. Saunders is a recording artist out of Biloxi, MS that has captured audiences of a wide variety. Not only has multiple tracks off his album "The New Old School" landed in top spots on Gulf Coast radio stations, he's also served as lead vocalist for the B.B. King All Stars in New Orleans, LA.

"There are many words I can use to describe D. Saunders but the one word that stands out to me is ENTERTAINER," as described by a fan. "With his Charlie Wilson like sound and charming humor, D. Saunders always seems to have the crowd standing on their feet and leaves us wanting more!"

D. Saunders has a natural ability to connect with any audience and involve them in his shows. He is also known for creating songs on the spot while performing based on the vibe he feels from his audience. D. Saunders has an incredible vocal range that will instantly grab your attention and the on stage personality that will keep you hooked.

D. Saunders has not only performed across the U.S., this Air Force veteran traveled the world taking the stage in places such as Japan, Guam and The Philippines while serving his country.

2017 will bring a variety of great opportunities for D. Saunders. He is currently working on new music and producing other artist. For more information about D. Saunders or to submit a performance request visit his website at https://www.dsaundersmusic.com

Contact
JP Music Booking & Promotions
Janice Pritchett
jpmusicbooking1@gmail.com
End
Source:D. Saunders
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Live Music, Entertainment, Business
Industry:Music
Location:Gulfport - Mississippi - United States
