Powerful Strong Women is Theme in Upcoming Concert, Sopranos Slay

While Beyoncé gave new meaning to the expression "I slay", a Washington, DC area organization features eight classically trained sopranos who use arias, Negro Spirituals, Jazz, and Broadway as platform to portray beautiful and powerful women in

-- Female opera characters have always been strong women throughout time, portraying in their music everything from dames, gypsies, seductresses, and maidens to independent businesswomen, loyalists, countesses, and queens. A concertpresented by thea 501c3 non-profit arts organization dedicated to supporting Black classical musicians byfeatures eight such ladies who will manifest powerful opera divas during the performanceonat, at theUshering in the New Year, the post-holiday musical celebrationwill also deliver an educational element to help listeners navigate the actions of the powerful ladies, featuring an ensemble of some of the region's most accomplished sopranos, many of whom have performed with opera companies around the world.The evening'sconcert, which also includes Broadway, Jazz, and Negro Spirituals, in addition to the opera selections, features sopranosand CAAPA Youth Awardee Alum,A young pianist,from the Ottley Music School is featured in a pre-concert piano performance. The ladies willby performing a variety of solos and ensemble selections.Attendees are asked to help extend the holidays and wear holiday sparkleto help usher in the New Year. Partners include theand thePatrons may make the suggested donation of $20.00 to the 501c3 arts organization at www.4caapa.org , PayPal, EventBrite, or mail checks to CAAPA, PO Box 44954, Fort Washington, MD 20744, which will benefit the organization, scholarship program, and "Opera for Fun Youth Outreach Program". For information about CAAPA, volunteer, or become involved, contact the office number at 301-839-1444.of classical music, presenting a wonderful array of selections, and featuring some of the region's top African American classical musicians, along with WUSA-TV's Andrea Roane as the Mistress of Ceremonies.