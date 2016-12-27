News By Tag
Powerful Strong Women is Theme in Upcoming Concert, Sopranos Slay
While Beyoncé gave new meaning to the expression "I slay", a Washington, DC area organization features eight classically trained sopranos who use arias, Negro Spirituals, Jazz, and Broadway as platform to portray beautiful and powerful women in
The evening's Sopranos Slay concert, which also includes Broadway, Jazz, and Negro Spirituals, in addition to the opera selections, features sopranos Alia Waheed, Ameerah Sabreen, Angeli Ferrette, Brandie Sutton, Michele Gutrick, Pamela Simonson,Simone Paulwell, and CAAPA Youth Awardee Alum, Cherish Williams. A young pianist, Wrayzene Lynnette Willoughby, from the Ottley Music School is featured in a pre-concert piano performance. The ladies will slay by performing a variety of solos and ensemble selections.
Attendees are asked to help extend the holidays and wear holiday sparkle (or not) to help usher in the New Year. Partners include the Prince George's Arts and Humanities Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the City of Bowie. Patrons may make the suggested donation of $20.00 to the 501c3 arts organization at www.4caapa.org, PayPal, EventBrite, or mail checks to CAAPA, PO Box 44954, Fort Washington, MD 20744, which will benefit the organization, scholarship program, and "Opera for Fun Youth Outreach Program". For information about CAAPA, volunteer, or become involved, contact the office number at 301-839-1444.
of classical music, presenting a wonderful array of selections, and featuring some of the region's top African American classical musicians, along with WUSA-TV's Andrea Roane as the Mistress of Ceremonies.--- 15 ---
