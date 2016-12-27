 
News By Tag
* Black Classical Musicians
* 08
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bowie
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
December 2016
3130292827


Powerful Strong Women is Theme in Upcoming Concert, Sopranos Slay

While Beyoncé gave new meaning to the expression "I slay", a Washington, DC area organization features eight classically trained sopranos who use arias, Negro Spirituals, Jazz, and Broadway as platform to portray beautiful and powerful women in
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Black Classical Musicians
08

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Bowie - Maryland - US

BOWIE, Md. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Female opera characters have always been strong women throughout time, portraying in their music everything from dames, gypsies, seductresses, and maidens to independent businesswomen, loyalists, countesses, and queens.  A concertpresented by the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA), a 501c3 non-profit arts organization dedicated to supporting Black classical musicians by "Bringing Color to the Classics!", features eight such ladies who will manifest powerful opera divas during the performance Sopranos Slay on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 8:00 pm, at the Bowie Performing Arts Center, 15200 Annapolis Road, Bowie, Maryland.  Ushering in the New Year, the post-holiday musical celebrationwill also deliver an educational element to help listeners navigate the actions of the powerful ladies, featuring an ensemble of some of the region's most accomplished sopranos, many of whom have performed with opera companies around the world.

The evening's Sopranos Slay concert, which also includes Broadway, Jazz, and Negro Spirituals, in addition to the opera selections, features sopranos Alia Waheed, Ameerah Sabreen, Angeli Ferrette,  Brandie Sutton, Michele Gutrick, Pamela Simonson,Simone Paulwell, and CAAPA Youth Awardee Alum, Cherish Williams.  A young pianist, Wrayzene Lynnette Willoughby, from the Ottley Music School is featured in a pre-concert piano performance. The ladies will slay by performing a variety of solos and ensemble selections.

Attendees are asked to help extend the holidays and wear holiday sparkle (or not) to help usher in the New Year. Partners include the Prince George's Arts and Humanities Council, Maryland State Arts Council, and the City of Bowie. Patrons may make the suggested donation of $20.00 to the 501c3 arts organization at www.4caapa.org, PayPal, EventBrite, or mail checks to CAAPA, PO Box 44954, Fort Washington, MD 20744, which will benefit the organization, scholarship program, and "Opera for Fun Youth Outreach Program". For information about CAAPA, volunteer, or become involved, contact the office number at 301-839-1444.

of classical music, presenting a wonderful array of selections, and featuring some of the region's top African American classical musicians, along with WUSA-TV's Andrea Roane as the Mistress of Ceremonies.--- 15 ---

Contact
CAAPA
301-839-1444
***@aol.com
End
Source:CAAPA
Email:***@aol.com
Posted By:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Black Classical Musicians, 08
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Bowie - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thelemaque PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share