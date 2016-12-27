 
January 2017





Pensacola Real Estate Expert Agent Shane Willis Publishes New Podcast on 2016 Statistics

Shane Willis, an award winning Pensacola Real Estate agent and best-selling author, recently published a new Podcast on What the State of the Real Estate Market is in Pensacola
 
 
5 minutes in real estate
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- As an award-winning Pensacola REALTOR® and Best-Selling author, Shane Willis (http://www.shanewillis.com/) understands real estate and is a respected leader in the real estate industry. Shane recently published a new podcast discussing how 2016 faired versus 2015

"This time a year I always get asked about some key indicators in the Pensacola Real Estate Market. Buyers and Seller are much savvier than they were just 3 years ago. I love it and gladly give any information requested, but these were the most popular" says Shane

In the podcast Shane discusses why he sees a continued increase in price in 2017. Shane states, "We already have and will continue to see a rise in interest rates throughout 2017. I believe we will end the year close to 5%. This hurts buyers some, but the lack of inventory will help continue to increase the values of properties. This is a good stable market."

If you would like to hear the http://www.shanewillis.com/podcast/pensacola-real-estate-2016-review/

More About Shane Willis

Shane Willis has been helping homeowners and real estate investors for over 20 years. As a Florida resident and homeowner, as well as an income property owner and manager, Shane understands the challenges his clients face when making important real estate decisions. Shane blends his marketing savvy and education with his real estate and financial knowledge to help you maximize the investment potential of your home or other real estate.

A recognized expert in his field, Shane Willis is frequently called on to teach conferences and workshops for agents and investors. Shane is a Best-Selling author of multiple books, and an Award Winning Broker.

Learn more at www.ShaneWillis.com

To connect with Shane on Twitter, visit: http://twitter.com/shanewillis10

Listen for his podcast, "5 Minutes in Real Estate (http://www.shanewillis.com/podcasts)" on iTunes or on his site.

For more information on Shane Willis

http://www.ShaneWillis.com
