Alpaca Expeditions focus in 2017

-- One of the primary goals of Alpaca Expeditions in 2017 is to support local community through providing jobs in the company, particularly for the Porters, and to built some sustainable schools for the Alpaca kids."Our Ambitions is to build an entirely sustainable company that provides top quality service to Visitors and at the same time develop methods to assist children in the Cusco region to have opportunities for education and help the Andean people support themselves whilst providing this top quality service"Our Goals• To provide sustainable and informative tours to Macchupicchu.• To educate you about Incan Culture and its History in one of the most beautiful locations in the world.• To provide a memorable and enjoyable Trekking experience.• To maintain a 100% locally owned company with a view to supporting local community by providing jobs and concentrating on reinvesting back into the community.• To provide equitable services to the Green Army (our Porters), providing them with the appropriate equipment for hiking, Health Insurance should they get sick and that they are paid deservedly for their tireless work.Alpaca VALUES :• Honesty & integrity• Client = Friend• Commitment with the Culture and the Society of the Andean World.• Work in Team – Knowledge, Experience & Dedication.• Creative & Innovating – Solidarity• Replace attacks and criticisms by proposals & actions.• Made by Peruvians