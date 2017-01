The Raw Marriage Show Airs with New Format in Montgomery County, MD

Zev Halpern Shares Honest Conversations about Marriage with Panelists of Relationship Experts

-- Marriage coach and psychotherapist, Zev Halpern, has been producing and hosting The Raw Marriage Show since 2015 and beginning in January 2017, the tv show will relaunch with a new format.Highly qualified relationship experts will join Zev as guest panelists sharing their honest insights regarding all things marriage. Conversations are "raw" and topics touch upon the reality and pain points that marriage life entails. Humor, healthy debates and actionable tips keep viewers engaged throughout the program.Zev is the Founder of RechargeYourMarriageNow.com. He is a licensed psychotherapist, workforce behavioral consultant, inspirational speaker, relationship-marriage expert, TV show/podcast host, and author with over 25 years of experience.The Raw Marriage Show airs on Access 19 via Montgomery Community Media, which is the only independent, nonprofit organization providing access to public media directly to Montgomery County's one million plus residents. Show schedules can be found by visiting: http://www.mymcmedia.org The Raw Marriage Show is also a podcast that can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/zevhalpern, downloaded from iTunes, and streamed via iHeartRadio.To learn more about Zev Halpern, The Raw Marriage Show and his coaching programs, visit www.rechargeyourmarriage.com. Contact Zev for a discovery session by emailing zev@rechargeyourmarriage.com or calling (301) 332-0711.