News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Raw Marriage Show Airs with New Format in Montgomery County, MD
Zev Halpern Shares Honest Conversations about Marriage with Panelists of Relationship Experts
Highly qualified relationship experts will join Zev as guest panelists sharing their honest insights regarding all things marriage. Conversations are "raw" and topics touch upon the reality and pain points that marriage life entails. Humor, healthy debates and actionable tips keep viewers engaged throughout the program.
Zev is the Founder of RechargeYourMarriageNow.com. He is a licensed psychotherapist, workforce behavioral consultant, inspirational speaker, relationship-
The Raw Marriage Show airs on Access 19 via Montgomery Community Media, which is the only independent, nonprofit organization providing access to public media directly to Montgomery County's one million plus residents. Show schedules can be found by visiting: http://www.mymcmedia.org.
The Raw Marriage Show is also a podcast that can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/
To learn more about Zev Halpern, The Raw Marriage Show and his coaching programs, visit www.rechargeyourmarriage.com. Contact Zev for a discovery session by emailing zev@rechargeyourmarriage.com or calling (301) 332-0711.
Contact
Zev Halpern
(301) 332-0711
zev@rechargeyourmarriagenow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse