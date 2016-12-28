Country(s)
Industry News
ArtBookGuy Unveils 100 Super Hot Artists for 2017
Literary Art Magazine Takes Unprecedented Look at Visual Artists
INDIANAPOLIS - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- For the sixth straight year, the web's most ardent promoter of contemporary art is spotlighting some of the world's most gifted artists.
ArtBookGuy.com is celebrating, 100 Super Hot Artists for 2017.
"It comes around every January and this isn't merely a list or survey," says ArtBookGuy Founder and Owner Michael K. Corbin.
"ABG searches far and wide for these gifted, visual artists who are equally great at talking about what inspires them to create," he says.
"Once again, it's my great honor to not only publish this list, but to also include in-depth interviews that I've conducted with each of them."
Like ABG's previous Super Hot Artists lists, "100 Super Hot Artists for 2017" isn't a competitive ranking, but rather a celebration and exploration of superb artistic talent from all over the world.
"ArtBookGuy is all about finding gifted, visual artists of all cultures, countries and ages and giving them a broader, online platform to reach people who may be intimidated by contemporary art and artists," says Corbin. "We hear directly from them about how their lives influence their work and how their work influences their lives."
"At ArtBookGuy, our mottos are, 'Art For All People' and 'We Talk Contemporary Art.' We want to boost overall appreciation for contemporary art by 'turning people on' to these artists, many of whom are current day Rembrandts."
"So many people don't know about these dynamic talents and it's our pleasure to help these artists by introducing them in our literary forum and then encouraging people to visit their websites," says Corbin.
Meet all 100 artists and see their websites at ArtBookGuy.com which also features original essays, artist projects, art news and tips for budding, contemporary art collectors.
We Talk Contemporary Art.
Contact
Michael Corbin, Owner ArtBookGuy.com
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse