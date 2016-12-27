Monterey Symphony Presents February 17-19th, 2017 Concerts

End

-- The Monterey Symphony, under the direction of Max Bragado-Darman presents the third concert of the 71Season "Shakespeare in Music." Featuring Russian violinist Sergej Krylov in Jean Sibelius' luscious violin concerto in D Minor. Krylov has performed with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, the English Chamber Orchestra, the Symphony Orchestra of Saint Petersburg Philharmonic, the Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra, the Russian National Orchestra, Camerata Salzburg, the Chamber Orchestra "Moscow Soloists", the Dresden Staatskapelle Symphony Orchestra, the State symphony orchestra "Novaya Rossiya", the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, the Beijing Symphony Orchestra, Hessischer Rundfunk, the Deutsche Radio Philharmonic, the Giuseppe Verdi Orchestra in Milan, Filarmonica Toscanini, the Hamburg State Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Copenhagen Philharmonic Orchestra.Since 2008 Sergej Krylov has combined his solo career with the work of a conductor. He is the Chief Conductor of the Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra. As a conductor he has collaborated with such orchestras as the English Chamber Orchestra, the symphony orchestra Regionale Toscana, the chamber orchestra Accademia Orchestra Mozart, the symphony orchestra "Magna Grecia", the Orchestra del Teatro Lirico di Cagliari, the Novosibirsk Academic symphony orchestra and others. Since 2012 he has been a Professor of the University of Music and Arts in Lugano, Switzerland.Works on this program include Ludwig van Beethoven'sand Symphony No. 3 by Johannes Brahms. Pre-concert lectures will be provided by Dr. Todd Samra. Additionally, a pre-concert soiree "Symphony of Flavors" will be held on Saturday, February 18at 6:30 PM on the Upper Terrace at the Sunset Terrace with wine from Joulian and food pairings from local Carmel eateries.Sherwood Hall in Salinas at 7:30 PMSunset Center in Carmel at 8:00 PMSunset Center in Carmel at 3:00 PM831-646-8511*Please visit website for ticket prices.*