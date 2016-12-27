News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Monterey Symphony Presents February 17-19th, 2017 Concerts
Since 2008 Sergej Krylov has combined his solo career with the work of a conductor. He is the Chief Conductor of the Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra. As a conductor he has collaborated with such orchestras as the English Chamber Orchestra, the symphony orchestra Regionale Toscana, the chamber orchestra Accademia Orchestra Mozart, the symphony orchestra "Magna Grecia", the Orchestra del Teatro Lirico di Cagliari, the Novosibirsk Academic symphony orchestra and others. Since 2012 he has been a Professor of the University of Music and Arts in Lugano, Switzerland.
Works on this program include Ludwig van Beethoven's Coriolan Overture and Symphony No. 3 by Johannes Brahms. Pre-concert lectures will be provided by Dr. Todd Samra. Additionally, a pre-concert soiree "Symphony of Flavors" will be held on Saturday, February 18th at 6:30 PM on the Upper Terrace at the Sunset Terrace with wine from Joulian and food pairings from local Carmel eateries.
Friday Concerts: Sherwood Hall in Salinas at 7:30 PM
Saturday Concerts: Sunset Center in Carmel at 8:00 PM
Sunday Concerts: Sunset Center in Carmel at 3:00 PM
Website: http://www.montereysymphony.org/
Phone: 831-646-8511
*Please visit website for ticket prices.*
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse