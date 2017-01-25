News By Tag
Botanic Springs launches the E.O.S. on Indiegogo. Make your own Essential Oils at home
The E.O.S. is the world's first and only counter-top device for making your own pure Essential and Aromatic Oils from herbs at home in less than 10 minutes.
The E.O.S. Essential Oil Still, is the world's first and only counter-top device for making high quality, Essential Aromatic Oils & Hydrosols at home from herbs and plants, in less than 10 minutes.
Designed to sit on a kitchen counter, it's an important new addition to the home of all those interested in wellness, health, and guaranteed natural products.
The E.O.S. is similar in concept to the popular single serving coffee machines. The herbs are supplied by Botanic Springs in the form of self-fill or pre-filled Aroma-cups capsules. Each capsule contains between 50 – 70 grams of dried, organic herbs, rich in oils. The E.O.S.'s unique (and patent pending) process, distills the oils from the herbs and deposits them into a glass bottles, immediately ready for use.
The E.O.S. produces 1.5 ml - 4.0 ml of Essential Oil per cycle, and in addition, simultaneously produces 3.5 ounces of Hydrosol from the same Aroma-cup. Users get two natural, high quality, products from one cycle.
The E.O.S's simplicity is its allure. Add water, drop in an Aroma-cup, and push a button. In less than 10 minutes, the Essential Oil and Hydrosol are ready.
Dr. Robert Pappas, a renowned chemist and President of Essential Oil University has tested the E.O.S. and is personally endorsing it, proving that although "it's too good to be true", The E.O.S. is in fact an excellent invention that many will enjoy.
Botanic Springs plans to bring the E.O.S to market in Fall 2017 and has elected to use Indiegogo to publicize their product and raise the necessary funds.
