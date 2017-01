Patrick McFadden to Kickoff 2017 on The Arnette Report in Northern Virginia

President and Marketing Consultant of Indispensable Marketing to Make Guest Appearance on Business Show

The Arnette Report

Indispensable Marketing

-- Small Business Marketing Expert Patrick McFadden will kickoff The Arnette Report, Comcast Television RCTV28 in Reston and all of Prince William County, January 5th, 2017 in Reston, Virginia.With helping hundreds of small business owners, McFadden is known as a true strategic marketing trailblazer, he was selected to the American Express OpenForum's advisors list and named a person every small business should follow. His marketing ebook, "7 Components of a Successful Marketing Plan," hit over 500 downloads in its first weeks.In the spring of 2010, McFadden restructured his marketing coaching business to relaunch as Indispensable Marketing, a unique strategic marketing firm that helps small brands such as Handyman Matters of Richmond, Sales Recruiters of Virginia, Virginia Merchant Services, 21st Century Expo Group, and Virginia Heritage Foods discover their ideal customers, find their unique selling propositions and build their online brands.McFadden's 2017 opening TV interview on the Arnette Report will focus on the need for small business owners to adapt in the Internet era, where the empowerment of the common customer has created a fundamental shift in how businesses are expected to behave. Key insights will be shared around the battle for the end consumer's attention; the marketing and selling impact on buying; and the changing relationship between small brands and prospects. In addition you will learn the number #1 secret to marketing success.The show can be downloaded thru the Comcast website RCTV28.comIf your company is interested in finding out booking fees and availability for an Marketing Expert like Patrick McFadden for a Speaking Engagement, Guest Panelist Appearance, Q & A Session, or Private Consulting, contact us here: http://indispensablemarketing.com/ contact/