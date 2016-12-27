 
Emler Repeats As A DMN Top 100 Place To Work

 
 
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Emler Swim School is proud to announce our placement in the Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places to Work for midsize companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. This announcement marks the second consecutive year Emler has earned a spot on the DMN Top 100 Place to Work list.

Each spring, DMN solicits nominations for the Top 100 Places to Work competition. Employees were then contacted by email and asked to measure how true 22 short statements are related to Emler, including: "My job makes me feel like I am part of something meaningful." Categories included diversity, perks, ethics, family friendliness and more.

Dallas Morning News invited 2,276 companies to participate, and surveyed 307 of them. The surveyed companies employ 152,238 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Almost 130,000 Dallas-Fort Worth metro area employees received surveys and 90,862 responded.

Once survey data was tallied, Emler ranked 24th among the top 100 "mid-size" employers. For Emler, approximately 180 metroplex employees were surveyed, placing our company among such notable companies as Rogers Healy & Associates, Northwestern Mutual of Dallas, Baker Brothers Plumbing & Air, and Wingstop Restaurants.

In more than 40 years of fun and learning, Emler has perfected the art of teaching children to love swimming while staying safe in the water. We are the best at teaching swimming because we love what we do, and we are 100 percent committed to each child's success. That commitment shows from the moment we welcome each child by name into child-friendly facilities that are continually upgraded, to successful swimming thanks to caring instructors who have received more than 55 hours of in-depth training. For those who are serious about water safety, accept nothing less than the best aquatic education in the business: Emler Swim School.

For more information regarding our swim lessons, contact the swim school near your or visit our website at www.emlerswimschool.com.

Salaried, professional positions at Emler Swim School include those of Site Director, Aquatic Director, Customer Service Manager, Assistant Customer Service Manager, Lead Deck Manager and Manager-in-Training. Professional positions require a bachelor's degree; management experience is preferred. Part-time positions include swim teacher, customer service representative, party host and lifeguard. Applicants to every position at Emler must have a caring heart, interest in promoting water safety, and love for kids!

Emler locations around the metroplex include Fort Worth at 6250 Southwest Blvd.; Southlake at 280 Commerce; Flower Mound at 3000 Waketon Road; Dallas-Preston Forest at 11909 Preston Road; Plano at 4621 West Park Blvd.; Frisco at 7151 Preston Road; Sachse at 5250 Highway 78; Allen at 909 West Stacy Road; and a seasonal location in McKinney at 6051 Alma Drive.

For more information about joining one of the Top 100 Places to Work in DFW, contact Emler Swim School via email to rulethepool@emlerswimschool, call our HR Manager at 972-473-8680, or visit us online at http://www.emlerswimschool.com/work_for_emler/job_opportu....

Matt MacVeigh
Marketing & Social Media Manager
214-454-6336
***@emlerswimschool.com
Click to Share