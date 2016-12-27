News By Tag
Monterey Symphony Presents Mystery Dinner and Play on Jan 28 and Feb 4, 2017
Setting the stage:
The year is 1923, and the Macawber family gathers to decide who will inherit the family mansion. The test of the true heir is surviving two nights alone in the house. All who have tried have failed the test.
Monterey:
The Monterey event begins at 5 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner at 6 p.m. and the play. The dinner includes playful ghost-themed menu items. Dressing in the styles of the 1920s or as your favorite ghost is highly encouraged! Tier 3 General seating in Monterey is $125, with multiple seating options including Tier 2 seating at $175 and special Tier 1 Red Carpet VIP tickets available at $500. The Red Carpet ticket includes seating at the best tables (front row or best available), premium wines, and special gifts.
Salinas:
The evening in Salinas begins with a reception at 4:15 p.m., followed by the play at 5 p.m. Tier 3 seating begins at $25 advance ($30 door), along with Tier 2 ($35/$40) and Tier 1 ($50/$55). Tickets for students and active military are priced at $10.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit http://www.montereysymphony.org/
The Facts:
Salinas Event:
Date/Location:
Time: Reception is at 4:15 p.m.; Play begins at 5:00 p.m.
Ticketing: (Reception included with ticket) Tier one seating: $50 advance/$55 at door Tier two seating: $35 advance/ $40 at door Tier three seating $25 advance/ $30 at door Students and Active Military $10
Monterey Event:
Date/Location:
Time: No-host cocktails are at 5:00 p.m.; Dinner & Play begin at 6:00 p.m. (Play is at 7:00 p.m.)
Ticketing: Tier 1 - Red Carpet VIP Full Table - $5,000 - 10 tickets - $4,000 tax-deductible Tier 1 - Red Carpet VIP Half Table - $2,500 - 5 tickets - $2,000 tax-deductible Tier 1 - Red Carpet VIP - $1,000 - 2 tickets - $800 tax-deductible Tier 1 - Red Carpet VIP - $500 - 1 ticket - $400 tax-deductible Tier 2 Seating - $175 – 1 ticket - $75 tax-deductible Tier 3 - General Seating - $125 – 1 ticket - $25 tax-deductible Playbill VIP - $250 Donation ONLY (No tickets) – ($250 tax-deductible)
Menu: ~Salad~Spinach Salad with Pears and Blue Cheese ~Entrée~ Canterville Ghosts - Chili Spiced Rub Bistro Filet Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Roasted Asparagus Flying Dutchman - Grilled Chicken Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Roasted Asparagus Headless Horseman - Roasted Salmon Served with Au Gratin Potatoes Roasted Asparagus Casper's Grilled Vegetable Wellington (Vegetarian option) ~ Dessert ~ Mr. Boogedy's Fresh Fruit Tart Coffee, Tea, Brewed Decaf
Background on Friends of the Monterey Symphony:
We are group of community volunteers who are dedicated supporters of the Monterey Symphony. We are working professionals, parents, grandparents and retirees of all ages who live, work and shop throughout the many communities served by the Symphony. We understand the importance of musical enrichment for our community and music education for our children. We are loyal concert-goers who organize and deliver an array of special events as benefits to support the Symphony. If you love classical music, a wonderful way to show appreciation for music in your community is to become a Friend of the Monterey Symphony with your tax-deductible donation and/or to volunteer your time. Your support helps the Symphony continue to bring excellent performances of Great Music, LIVE! to the Monterey Peninsula and Central Coast. We offer a variety of ways to participate and show your support for the Symphony.
(www.montereysymphony.org)
