Diversity Pageants Queens Named The Face of Diversity News TV Media Outlet for Special Events
Diversity Pageants Winner Queens Mrs Diversity Marie Bogacz, Mrs Diversity News Sharon Doyle, Miss Diversity News Francesca Esker Are the Face of Diversity News TV.
"I am happy and excited to make the official announcement that the winner queens did an excellent job on the field interviewing celebs and personalities for the reason they are named the official face of Diversity News TV outlet." said Steven Escobar, Founder, CEO, President and Executive Producer.
You can view their coverage of NBC The Voice Finale Season 11 at: https://www.youtube.com/
& 2016 Hollywood Christmas Parade at: https://www.youtube.com/
"Diversity Pageants winner queens will be hosting in the red carpet special events, however if for any reason they can't do it them we will have our regular red carpet hosts at various events." concluded Mr. Escobar.
Training and hosting special red carpet events it is a great opportunity for Diversity Pageants winners, for the reason this is a new prize that will be given to the winners of Diversity Pageants 2017. Also some of Diversity Pageants winner queens are hosting for other media outlets. By training them on the field, they gaining experience and possible a new career for their future.
The Search is ON! for the 2nd annual Diversity Pageants!
Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr Diversity and Mr Diversity News.
If you have the DREAM and are ready to join us by jumping on board with us on our journey, then continue reading and act now! Apply at:
http://missandmrsdiversity.com/
About Diversity News Productions:
About Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity and Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity News Pageants: Diversity Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! is to help woman from 14 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information visit missandmrsdiversity.com
Photos credit to: Bob Delgadillo Photography
Page Updated Last on: Jan 02, 2017