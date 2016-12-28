News By Tag
Trucker Huss Announces Robert Gower Elected As Director
"The firm is delighted to welcome Robert to its nationally recognized team of directors. He has a proven track record of exceptional client service, legal acumen and is a tremendous asset to the firm's collaborative culture," said Brad Huss, Co-founding Director of Trucker Huss.
Gower practices in all aspects of retirement plan design and administration, helping companies design and implement retirement programs to promote healthy financial futures for their employees.
Gower routinely works with clients to assist with compliance efforts, including audits, investigations, and voluntary correction programs through the Internal Revenue Service and Department of Labor.
In addition to plan design and compliance, Gower works with plan sponsors and investment advisors to navigate ERISA's fiduciary requirements.
Gower is a leader in the San Francisco legal community where he serves as the San Francisco Bar Association (BASF) LGBT Committee Co-chair working with the organization and its leadership to focus on the critical legal issues facing the LGBT community, as well as promoting LGBT individuals in the legal profession.
Gower has spoken on an array of benefits issues, including the Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System, the Department of Labor's Investment Advice Rule, and the fiduciary responsibilities of retirement plan committees.
Gower has been recognized as a 2016 Rising Star by the Northern California Super Lawyers publication.
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
