 
News By Tag
* Dance
* Teens
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928


Teen Dance movie announces ALL-STAR cast

To The Beat! casts familiar teen faces from television, film, and social media for fun flick combining DANCE, comedy and family drama
 
 
TTB! (left to right) Laura Krystine, Brisa Lalich, Jillian Clare
TTB! (left to right) Laura Krystine, Brisa Lalich, Jillian Clare
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dance
Teens
Family

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Hollywood - California - US

Subject:
Projects

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran actress Jillian Clare (Victorious: Freak The Freak Out, Alien Abduction, Days of Our Lives) is stepping behind the camera with her directorial debut of To The Beat! a fun, family, feature film which is currently filming in Los Angeles. The dramedy tells the story of fourteen year old twin sisters Mia and Mackie who enter a social media contest to be dancers in their favorite pop stars music video, which leads to a battle with their rival across the street, Avery, the best dancer of all, who will stop at nothing to win the contest.

Headlining the teen populated flick are real-life besties Laura Krystine (100 Things To Do Before High School, Instructions Not Included) and top-teen model turned actress Brisa Lalich, who play fraternal twins. They're joined by Jayden Bartels (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Dance Moms) the twins spunky neighbor, the best dancer of all who knows it too. The film also stars Jake Brennan (Richie Rich, Sam & Cat), as Avery's on and off again sorta boyfriend plus Jaheem Toombs (100 Things To Do Before High School) and Trevor Larcom (ABC's Fresh Off The Boat, Teachers, True Detective). Jaheem and Trevor play the best friends of the twins in the story.

Portraying the pop star is real life triple-threat Chris Trousdale (Shake It Up!, Dance Off), best known from his days in the popular boy band Dream Street, who will be launching his solo career in conjunction with To The Beat! Making a cameo appearance in the film is Chase Austin (Richie Rich) as a computer hacker, plus a few, yet to be announced dance judges. Additional newcomers starring in the film include Veronica St. Clair as the twins older sister and Avery Hewitt, the younger sister of the rival. Last week, the film announced the actors portraying the parents and relatives in the movie which include Martha Madison and Eric Martsolf, the rivals parents, plus Marie Wilson starring as the twins mom and Lilly Melgar, the fashionista Aunt.

To The Beat! is being produced by Susan Bernhardt, and her company Leonian Pictures, alongside Clare's own production company, Whimsical Entertainment. The film is slated for a summer 2017 release. For additional information and exclusive BTS photos, follow To The Beat! on social media.

https://www.facebook.com/tothebeatfilm

Contact
Susan Bernhardt
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Leonian Pictures
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Dance, Teens, Family
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Enve Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share