Teen Dance movie announces ALL-STAR cast

To The Beat! casts familiar teen faces from television, film, and social media for fun flick combining DANCE, comedy and family drama

TTB! (left to right) Laura Krystine, Brisa Lalich, Jillian Clare

-- Veteran actress Jillian Clare (is stepping behind the camera with her directorial debut ofa fun, family, feature film which is currently filming in Los Angeles. The dramedy tells the story of fourteen year old twin sisters Mia and Mackie who enter a social media contest to be dancers in their favorite pop stars music video, which leads to a battle with their rival across the street, Avery, the best dancer of all, who will stop at nothing to win the contest.Headlining the teen populated flick are real-life besties Laura Krystine () and top-teen model turned actress Brisa Lalich, who play fraternal twins. They're joined by Jayden Bartels () the twins spunky neighbor, the best dancer of all who knows it too. The film also stars Jake Brennan (), as Avery's on and off again sorta boyfriend plus Jaheem Toombs () and Trevor Larcom (). Jaheem and Trevor play the best friends of the twins in the story.Portraying the pop star is real life triple-threat Chris Trousdale (, best known from his days in the popular boy band Dream Street, who will be launching his solo career in conjunction withMaking a cameo appearance in the film is Chase Austinas a computer hacker, plus a few, yet to be announced dance judges. Additional newcomers starring in the film include Veronica St. Clair as the twins older sister and Avery Hewitt, the younger sister of the rival. Last week, the film announced the actors portraying the parents and relatives in the movie which include Martha Madison and Eric Martsolf, the rivals parents, plus Marie Wilson starring as the twins mom and Lilly Melgar, the fashionista Aunt.is being produced by Susan Bernhardt, and her company Leonian Pictures, alongside Clare's own production company, Whimsical Entertainment. The film is slated for a summer 2017 release. For additional information and exclusive BTS photos, followon social media.