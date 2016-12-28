News By Tag
* Dance
* Teens
* Family
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Teen Dance movie announces ALL-STAR cast
To The Beat! casts familiar teen faces from television, film, and social media for fun flick combining DANCE, comedy and family drama
Headlining the teen populated flick are real-life besties Laura Krystine (100 Things To Do Before High School, Instructions Not Included) and top-teen model turned actress Brisa Lalich, who play fraternal twins. They're joined by Jayden Bartels (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Dance Moms) the twins spunky neighbor, the best dancer of all who knows it too. The film also stars Jake Brennan (Richie Rich, Sam & Cat), as Avery's on and off again sorta boyfriend plus Jaheem Toombs (100 Things To Do Before High School) and Trevor Larcom (ABC's Fresh Off The Boat, Teachers, True Detective). Jaheem and Trevor play the best friends of the twins in the story.
Portraying the pop star is real life triple-threat Chris Trousdale (Shake It Up!, Dance Off), best known from his days in the popular boy band Dream Street, who will be launching his solo career in conjunction with To The Beat! Making a cameo appearance in the film is Chase Austin (Richie Rich) as a computer hacker, plus a few, yet to be announced dance judges. Additional newcomers starring in the film include Veronica St. Clair as the twins older sister and Avery Hewitt, the younger sister of the rival. Last week, the film announced the actors portraying the parents and relatives in the movie which include Martha Madison and Eric Martsolf, the rivals parents, plus Marie Wilson starring as the twins mom and Lilly Melgar, the fashionista Aunt.
To The Beat! is being produced by Susan Bernhardt, and her company Leonian Pictures, alongside Clare's own production company, Whimsical Entertainment. The film is slated for a summer 2017 release. For additional information and exclusive BTS photos, follow To The Beat! on social media.
https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Susan Bernhardt
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse