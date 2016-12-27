Miracles: Witness Stories of Health, Hope and Faith Restored A beautifully presented full-color book and DVD that capture stories of miraculous changes by the hand of God. MIRACLES- IMPACT- 98 ORLANDO, Fla. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Throughout countless crusades in Africa and worldwide, CfaN's Evangelists and campaign team members have witnessed and collected stories and videos of thousands upon thousands of miracles. Now, a full-color book entitled "Miracles" beautifully tells the story of 150 of these accounts, while a DVD by the same name focuses on 12 incredible stories.



Often, events following the preaching of the Gospel can only be explained by attributing them to God alone. Privileged to have watched numerous moments of healing unfold, the CfaN team is proud to share a small sampling of those stories with anyone who may need hope or the power of a miracle in their own life.



shows and tells 150 stories of human restoration and positive change. Full-color photos bring to life the words that describe what can only be the work of God. The "Miracles" DVD shows 12 counts of "demonstrations of supernatural power in the name of Jesus," including three blind siblings who receive sight at the same moment.



Visit cfan.org/miracles to order the "Miracles" book or "Miracles" DVD or to watch a video preview of the full-color book.



Contact

Sam Rodriguez

srodriguez@cfan.org



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12610765/1 Sam Rodriguez End -- Throughout countless crusades in Africa and worldwide, CfaN's Evangelists and campaign team members have witnessed and collected stories and videos of thousands upon thousands of miracles. Now, a full-color book entitled "Miracles" beautifully tells the story of 150 of these accounts, while a DVD by the same name focuses on 12 incredible stories.Often, events following the preaching of the Gospel can only be explained by attributing them to God alone. Privileged to have watched numerous moments of healing unfold, the CfaN team is proud to share a small sampling of those stories with anyone who may need hope or the power of a miracle in their own life. The book, "Miracles," shows and tells 150 stories of human restoration and positive change. Full-color photos bring to life the words that describe what can only be the work of God. The "Miracles" DVD shows 12 counts of "demonstrations of supernatural power in the name of Jesus," including three blind siblings who receive sight at the same moment.Visit cfan.org/miracles to order the "Miracles" book or "Miracles" DVD or to watch a video preview of the full-color book. Source : Christ for all Nations Email : ***@cfan.org Tags : Miracles , Faith , God Industry : Religion Location : Orlando - Florida - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

