Miracles: Witness Stories of Health, Hope and Faith Restored
A beautifully presented full-color book and DVD that capture stories of miraculous changes by the hand of God.
Often, events following the preaching of the Gospel can only be explained by attributing them to God alone. Privileged to have watched numerous moments of healing unfold, the CfaN team is proud to share a small sampling of those stories with anyone who may need hope or the power of a miracle in their own life.
The book, "Miracles," shows and tells 150 stories of human restoration and positive change. Full-color photos bring to life the words that describe what can only be the work of God. The "Miracles" DVD shows 12 counts of "demonstrations of supernatural power in the name of Jesus," including three blind siblings who receive sight at the same moment.
Visit cfan.org/miracles to order the "Miracles" book or "Miracles" DVD or to watch a video preview of the full-color book.
