Black Diamond Public Relations Firm Announces New Client: Award-Winning author, Marian L. Thomas
Black Diamond Public Relations Firm, a full-scale entertainment PR firm, today announced it has been named publicist of record for Award-Winning Author, Marian L. Thomas.
"I am looking forward to working with Black Diamond PR; their expertise and knowledge of the book industry is a real plus. You can't be successful on your own, it takes a team. It's great to have the team of Black Diamond PR, behind me."
"Black Diamond PR has a fresh and innovative approach to marketing and branding. Marian Thomas has a creative energy that we are really looking forward to promoting," said Brandy Runyan, Black Diamond's CEO. "We are very excited to be working with her and getting behind her brand."
Black Diamond PR prides it's self on a superior knowledge of publicity, public relations, and advertising in all fields of entertainment. Black Diamond Public Relations Firm advises and counsels with relation to the proper format for presentation of represented its client's artistic talent. Black Diamond PR is responsible for the determination, proper style, mood, setting, business, and characterization in keeping with the talent's overall image as publicity value is concerned.
"I'm so excited to be working with Marian and having the ability to help share her literary gifts with the world. She is a truly talented woman with a vision and we have a bright future together," Black Diamond Publicist, LeAnn Sellers, said.
More information on Marian L. Thomas can be found on the Author's official website at www.marianlthomas.com
Media Contact
For media inquiries, please contact
LeAnn Sellers at leann@blackdiamondfirm.com
***@blackdiamondfirm.com
