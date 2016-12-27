News By Tag
Tech Me to the Movies "Hidden Figures" private screening exposes teens to careers in technology
A select group of 40 girls will be chosen to attend the screening on Jan. 17 at River Oaks District's new iPic Theaters. The event will feature a private showing of 20th Century Fox's new release, Hidden Figures, a three-course dinner followed by a panel discussion led by women in the tech industry.
The brain-child of Krystal D. Carter, president and chief cloud enthusiast of Danny Kay Cloud (DKC), the event aims to expose young women to career possibilities in the technology industry.
"We want to expose girls of color to the tech industry, provide these girls with a network of like-minded peers who will challenge each other to grow, and kick start an exciting learning path in the world of technology...and have fun while doing it," said Carter.
Teen girls, ages 13 - 18, have an opportunity to submit a short video essay responding to one of two "Why Tech" questions to be considered for selection.
Carter describes Hidden Figures as the perfect vehicle to inspire young women to consider careers in technology. Released at select theaters on Christmas Weekend, the movie shares the incredible untold story of three brilliant African-American women, working at NASA, who served as the brains behind the historic space launch that put astronaut John Glenn in orbit.
"I couldn't think of a better opportunity to launch DKC's first event," Carter continued. "I know firsthand the immeasurable benefits of mentorship, exceptional training, and being surrounded by like-minded peers, each guided most importantly by the knowledge that someone who looks like you is successful in the field."
The Houston native has plans to continue working with this group of teens by hosting future events that will equip them with the knowledge and tools to continue their education in the technology field.
"When children stand on the shoulders of giants, what they see is a bright world of possibility ahead of them," said Carter. "I am thrilled to have SKUID and Salesforce.com Developers join us as Dorothy Vaughn sponsors in supporting Houston's future women in technology."
Teens interested in exploring the technology field can apply at dannykaycloud.com/
For more information, contact Krystal Carter at tmttm@dannykaycloud.com or visit www.dannykaycloud.com/
About Danny Kay Cloud
Houston-based cloud consulting company, Danny Kay Cloud specializes in cloud application implementations, business process improvement, and end-user and administrator training. Our goal is the help our clients do business better by streamlining and optimizing processes wrought with manual dependencies. We have over a decade of expertise implementing solutions with Salesforce.com, applications built on the Force.com platform, and substantial experience implementing Apttus's Contract Lifecycle Management tool. DKC's leadership leverages its experience with many industries like oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and technology to design solutions that are strategic, scalable and self-sufficient. For more information, visit www.dannykaycloud.com.
About WHYS Girls
WHYS Girls is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization serving the Greater Houston, Texas area. Our mission is to equip young women with the wisdom and skills that they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond. Our goal is for every young woman that we work with to graduate high school prepared for whatever path she chooses next. We offer life skills training in the form of classes, workshops, and conferences in the Greater Houston area. For more information, visit www.whysgirls.org.
Contact
Krystal Carter
***@dannykaycloud.com
End
