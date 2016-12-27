News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Let's Go On A Letter Hunt - Alphabet Adventure Wins Silver Award of Excellence
Spell-It-Out Photos is honored to announce that Let's Go On A Letter Hunt has earned the prestigious Mom's Choice Award®. Having been rigorously evaluated by a panel of MCA evaluators, our book is deemed to be among the best products for families.
"We are honored to earn the Mom's Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval," says Lynn Champagne, co-author of the book. "We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families.
To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.
"Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of Let's Go On A Letter Hunt - An Alphabet Adventure by Spell-It-Out Photos will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.
Spell-it-Out Photos is a Letter Art Photograpy. Co-authors Sue Tenerowicz and Lynn Champagne are longtime friends and the founders of Spell-It-Out Photos. Their talent to see letters in ordinary items has created an international business with their photography. The fun of seeing letters is the premise behind sharing their images and this great adventure book for children.
"After countless adventures together over the years, we still have so much fun letter hunting. Whether hunting on the beach, in the mountains, or even in our own backyards, it continues to feel like a treasure hunt every day." Says Sue Tenerowicz.
Letter hunting is a wonderful exercise in looking past the obvious and seeing the environment from a different perspective. It's an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages and a wonderful lesson to teach young children.
"We are also parents. We know the value of reading to a child, not only for teaching concepts such as the alphabet, but also for fostering the wonder of using one's imagination. We understand the challenge in making learning fun. With Alphie, learning starts with making letters fun." Says Lynn Champagne.
The company's web site http://www.spellitoutphotos.com contains additional information.
For more information and to purchase Let's Go On A Letter Hunt - An Alphabet Adventure by Spell-It-Out Photos, visit http://www.alphietheletterhunter.com
About the Mom's Choice Awards® The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries.
Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.
Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: http://www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.
Contact
Lynn Champagne
***@spellitoutphotos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse