The New Adventures of Adam & Marky Monster's Hidden Treasures

-- Ginzburg Press Films new short animated horror movie for kids is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime video.In Monster's Hidden Treasures our relentless and quirky heroes, Adam and Marky, fall into a terrifying adventure where they encounter scary creatures underground and never before seen hidden treasures.This is the first episode in a new adventure series which takes place in a pixel animated world crafted by our talented and dedicated gamers. The colorful characters are brought to life in this uniquely scary story which will thrill and entertain children of all ages.The core of the story demonstrates how friendship, cooperation and teamwork are what matters when two friends discover what they can do together to survive.A mishap leads our two heroes into unchartered territory where monsters dwell and undiscovered secret treasures remain hidden from the outside world.Unlike most animated features today that are created with obnoxious shrieking voices that would cause the dead in any animated movie to rise this film utilizes the voice talent of enthusiastic and delightful kids.Dreadnotx, the director and lead animator of the film, said, "Kids into Minecraft are fascinated by the textures created in this realm… We all have an intense connection with our characters when we play the game, and it paved the way for a very thrilling story and exciting adventure that kids of all ages will be able to relate to."Watch now as our inquisitive heroes come to life in this thrilling ride interspersed with dramatic tension and discover what new adventures await Adam & Marky.Watch our newest title now, free with Amazon prime:Ginzburg Press is a digital production company that distributes online courses, ebooks and animated short films. For the months of July and August 2016, Ginzburg Press was awarded the Amazon Video Direct Star #AVDStarsWinner given to the top self-publishers in Prime Video.