News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gray Matters Alliance, LLC Announces Partnership with Connected Aging & Telehealth Pioneer, GrandCa
GrandCare is the most comprehensive activity monitoring, social connection and health technology platform on the market. Designed uniquely in 2005 for the senior and disabled population, GrandCare seamlessly combines a wide variety of wireless activity, smart home and telehealth sensors, paired with a large, intuitive touchscreen appliance connecting the resident with family, friends and service providers. GrandCare's touch interface offers HIPAA compliant video chat, medication reminders, music, games, Facebook photos, messages, reminders, daily schedules, caregiver check lists, check ins, videos and more. The resident does not need to know anything about technology to benefit from the sensor monitoring, reminding and social connection platform.
The GrandCare system can be customized to fit any situation. Seniors can age in place, helping to remain independent while providing family members with peace of mind. Home Healthcare Agencies, Senior Housing Communities, PACE programs, Hospice providers, Continuing Care providers and more can provide seamless care coordination among all carers, remotely monitor vitals and well-being of all patients/residents at a glance, enhance resident/patient experience, increase revenue, provide better staff efficiencies, avoid readmissions and much, much more.
"GrandCare was an obvious choice due to their extensive history of building the most comprehensive, intuitive and durable technology on the market," said Vicki Spraul, Owner of Gray Matters Alliance, LLC. "Our clients need a seamless solution that works well and works out of the box. GrandCare does all it promises to do and then some. It just made sense to add GrandCare to our existing services and it goes hand in hand with the services already being offered; keeping with the mission of safety, social connectivity and respect. We are very excited to introduce this to our clients and the community".
"We have been building the GrandCare technology platform for the past decade and have continued to add devices, features and capabilities which has led to today's robust and proven platform," said Charlie Hillman, CEO of GrandCare. Gray Matters Alliance, LLC was a natural partner for GrandCare because of their service offerings, technical implementation expertise and passion for the healthcare and aging industry".
Gray Matters Alliance LLC welcomes inquires and requests for an in-person demonstrations on the GrandCare System. Please visit www.graymattersalliance.com, email info@graymattersalliance.com or call 314-266-2678
About Gray Matters Alliance:
Gray Matters Alliance LLC additional services include the Beyond Driving with Dignity and Family Empowerment programs through Keeping Us Safe which is recognized by the NY Times, the Kiplinger Retirement Report, the Canadian Medical Association Journal, The Huffington Post, and the National Institute on Aging's Alzheimer's Disease Education and Referral Center. These programs are designed to help older drivers with diminishing driving skills make a smooth transition from the driver's seat to the passenger seat without deterioration to their dignity, personal pride or independence. Our programs are designed to save lives while simultaneously helping to ease the burden of the family as they find themselves faced with this very challenging issue. Other services include The Aging Journey Empathy Workshops,community presentations and continuing education credits to professionals
About GrandCare Systems:
GrandCare (http://www.grandcare.com/
Media Contact
Vicki Spraul 314-266-2678
vicki@graymattersalliance.com
314-266-2678
***@graymattersalliance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse