Addiction Recovery for 2017: New Science, New Strategies with Dr. Reid Hester
Dr. Hester is the Director of Research at Checkup & Choices and creator of SMART's CheckUp & Choices (http://www.smartrecovery.org/
Currently, Dr. Hester is directing an implementation research grant to understand how digital interventions like the web course for SMART Recovery, are integrated within the workflow of treatment programs. It is a 2-year project funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA).
Reid Hester has been the senior editor of 3 books and over 60 other publications in the area of substance abuse prevention and treatment. He was a recipient of 2 Tibbets awards for excellence in Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) in 1997 and 2006. He has been a technical adviser and consultant to the World Health Organization (WHO), the NIAAA, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). He received his Ph.D. from Washington State University in 1979.
Start the New Year out right and kick-start your own recovery with this FREE webinar -- as always, open to SMART participants, friends, family members, professionals, and the general public!
FREE WEB EVENT:
January 14, 5:00 pm EST
Register at: http://www.smartrecovery.org/
Contact
SMART Recovery Special Events
866-951-5357
***@smartrecovery.org
