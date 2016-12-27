2BLIKEu Sets Scholarship Tour Pricing Structure!

We are taking a more pro-active approach and focusing on the little things that most Parents and Students never take into account when seeking funding.

Charles Allen Jr.

917-584-0219

Charles Allen Jr.
917-584-0219
***@2blikeu.com

-- "Over the Christmas Break my team and I was busy reviewing more than 120 Different Universities & Colleges Pricing Structure. And while 2BLIKEu Flexible Scholarship permits us to cover the basic fees (Tuition and Room & Board) it was the secondary fees that we never added to the overall equation. And when you start to add these fees up, they can add an additional $5,000 to $10,000 to a student yearly cost. So 2BLIKEu have decided to work from a Global Price Range and if a University or College overall prices don't fit within 2BLIKEu Scholarship Tour Pricing Structure they will not be invited to participate in 2BLIKEu Scholarship Tour or Secondary Events. More important Parents and Students will only be able to use their 2BLIKEu Walk-In Scholarship Code at a preapproved University or College.$10,000.00 to $46,000.00$150.00 to $980.00$150.00 to $650.00$3,000.00 to $12,000.00$1,500.00 to $6,000.00$500.00 to $2,500.00$500.00 to $1,500.00$500.00 to $1,500.00$150.00 to $370.00$900.00 to $3,500.00$17,350.00 to $75,000.00Now we know some of these fees are unique to their particular University or College. And our "Product Talks" System will automatically make the funding adjustments as needed! We believe by placing a price on some of these unexpected expenses, it will give us a better Global Foundation to build on and give more people within our system the opportunity to go to a quality University or College. And I would like to take this time to thank the Universities and Colleges that have agreed to make adjustments to their Admission Deadline, due to the fact 2BLIKEu Scholarship Tour will take place during the "Summer" of 2017. Our goal is to hold our event earlier in the year in 2018, 2019 and 2020 in order to give Parents and Students time to meet a University or College Admission Deadline. And by giving a University & College the power to issue a Student a 2BLIKEu Scholarship Code during our Tour and knowing within 7 days if they have received a Full 2BLIKEu 4-Year Scholarship would remove a lot of waste from the overall process.On January 21, 2017 we will begin sending out 2017 Scholarship Tour Invitations to a handful of Universities and Colleges. Once a University or College has returned their paperwork and agreement, they will be issued a Scholarship Code. This Code is what they would give to a student during 2BLIKEu Scholarship Tour that meets their Admission Requirements.", said Vince Charles Moulterie II, Founder and Chief Designer of 2BLIKEu.2BLIKEu is an open platform that gives it members the tools to build an unlimited number of Online Virtual Lifestyles that they can Trade, Promote, Sell or Buy! 2BLIKEu uses its own Proprietary Technology to convert the Online Virtual Lifestyles its members create. 2BLIKEu Lifestyles Network has access to 125 million people by way of its Mobile Movie Club, Music System and Gaming Platform. 2BLIKEu Movie Members spend more than $100 million a week on Entertainment, Food, Drinks and Travel. 2BLIKEu plans to use its new "Product Talk" -- Product Presentation System to power its network. Complete Function that interacts with consumers in 24 different languages. 2BLIKEu uses its beta system as a Testing Platform for all New Products and Business Services. 2BLIKEu is a privately own company.