 
News By Tag
* Organic
* Landscaping
* Climate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cambridge
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Landscape Heroes: Carbon, Water and Biodiversity - U. Mass. Amherst, January 31, 2017

Biodiversity for a Livable Climate, Ecological Landscape Alliance, Northeast Organic Farming Association and NOFA Organic Land Care present practical steps to healthy, organic, biodiverse climate-positive landscapes, from backyards to large campuses
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Organic
* Landscaping
* Climate

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* Cambridge - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
* Events

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Learn from leaders in the field, including two keynote speakers:

Courtney White is a rancher, activist and author of Two Percent Solutions for the Planet and Grass, Soil, Hope. He founded the Quivira Coalition to bring together ranchers and conservationists and will present a wide variety of innovative approaches that put carbon back into the soil and regenerate degraded land.

Eric Toensmeier is the author of Paradise Lot and the new Carbon Farming Solution. He will discuss how agriculture, often blamed as a major culprit of the climate crisis, can be harnessed as part of a global solution.

At the heart of the matter is that soil is alive. In fact, in one tablespoon of healthy soil there are more microorganisms than there are people on this planet. A highly functional, thriving soil has the capacity to store carbon, absorb water like a sponge and support a thriving landscape.

Other speakers include Eric Fleisher and the organic landcare team at Harvard University, Bruce Fulford of City Soil in Boston,  certified arborist and nursery professional Paul Wagner, biochar authority Hugh McLaughlin, farmer and innovator Bryan O'Hara, and natural turf management expert Chip Osborne.

Whether you are a gardening enthusiast, farmer, conservation/restoration specialist or landscape professional, there are positive changes that you can make. Whether it be reducing compaction using biology, actively building soil carbon, increasing biodiversity and resilience above and below ground, or healing degraded landscapes, you will walk away with practical tips to apply to your own setting.

For tickets and further information, please visit  http://www.ecolandscaping.org/event/carbon-conference/.

Contact
Biodiversity for a Livable Climate, Ecological
Landscape Alliance, NOFA/MA Organic Landcare
***@bio4climate.org
End
Source:
Email:***@bio4climate.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Biodiversity for a Livable Climate News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share