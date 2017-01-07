News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Landscape Heroes: Carbon, Water and Biodiversity - U. Mass. Amherst, January 31, 2017
Biodiversity for a Livable Climate, Ecological Landscape Alliance, Northeast Organic Farming Association and NOFA Organic Land Care present practical steps to healthy, organic, biodiverse climate-positive landscapes, from backyards to large campuses
Courtney White is a rancher, activist and author of Two Percent Solutions for the Planet and Grass, Soil, Hope. He founded the Quivira Coalition to bring together ranchers and conservationists and will present a wide variety of innovative approaches that put carbon back into the soil and regenerate degraded land.
Eric Toensmeier is the author of Paradise Lot and the new Carbon Farming Solution. He will discuss how agriculture, often blamed as a major culprit of the climate crisis, can be harnessed as part of a global solution.
At the heart of the matter is that soil is alive. In fact, in one tablespoon of healthy soil there are more microorganisms than there are people on this planet. A highly functional, thriving soil has the capacity to store carbon, absorb water like a sponge and support a thriving landscape.
Other speakers include Eric Fleisher and the organic landcare team at Harvard University, Bruce Fulford of City Soil in Boston, certified arborist and nursery professional Paul Wagner, biochar authority Hugh McLaughlin, farmer and innovator Bryan O'Hara, and natural turf management expert Chip Osborne.
Whether you are a gardening enthusiast, farmer, conservation/
For tickets and further information, please visit http://www.ecolandscaping.org/
Contact
Biodiversity for a Livable Climate, Ecological
Landscape Alliance, NOFA/MA Organic Landcare
***@bio4climate.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse