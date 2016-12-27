News By Tag
Terese European Skin and Body Care Wins City Beat News Spectrum Award For Customer Satisfaction
Terese European Skin and Body Care receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning the 2016 Spectrum Award.
Terese European Skin and Body Care has been operating in Marin County for more than 26 years, providing custom skin care treatments focused on delivering the best results for clients. "Every client has a goal to achieve, and I create customized skin care programs for them to address that," says Owner Terese Borowy, who got her start in the skin care field in Poland, Sweden and Austria. "My clients have all my focus and get the attention they fully deserve."
At Terese, the goal is to make clients look good, so they can feel good. Custom-designed facial treatments and top-quality organic cosmetics in the hands of an experienced clinical esthetician bring clients' skin to its best healthy condition.
Among the services offered are the Alpha/MD with infusion facial, organic herbal facials, detoxifying facials with lymphatic drainage, adult/teen acne facials, rosacea treatments, micro-current facials, oxygen treatments, hot stone facials, pumpkin enzyme peel hydrating facials, and the spa's signature European deep cleansing facials. Other services include cellulite treatments.
In addition to her work, Borowy has been a skin care educator for at least 20 years and is also active in working toward banning experiments on animals specifically for cosmetic purposes. Her clients' gratuity and one percent of her proceeds goes to PETA and other organizations that share her goal.
In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes businesses such as Terese European Skin and Body Care for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4 or 5 star rating receive the Spectrum Award.
Terese European Skin and Body Care is located at 905 A Irwin Street in San Rafael. For more information, call 415-485-6825 or go online to www.euro.skincaretherapy.net. Check its Star Page, too, at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
