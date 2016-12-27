News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Clearwater's Fort Harrison to Host Swing Dance for Charity on January 19th
Each month, Swing dancers, rookies and polished professionals alike take to the oval dance floor at Clearwater's Fort Harrison Crystal Ballroom to dance for local charities.
The event will be held on the 19th of January. The cost is $15, which includes refreshments and a dance class from 7 until 8pm. An open dance to the Flag Band follows at 8. All proceeds will benefit Religious Community Services (RCS). For the past 50 years, RCS has provided assistance for those who suffer from hunger, homelessness or domestic violence.
Providing the dance lesson is career dancer Arleene Norman. Ms. Norman brings her skills to the Fort Harrison once a month to help different charitable organizations raise funds for their causes. Last month Toys for Tots was featured. Major Ed Zaleski, Program Coordinator from Toys for Tots, attended and left with contributions to help bring Christmas to children who might not otherwise have it.
"In addition to her day-to-day work, Arleene uses her talent for charitable causes, while teaching others a new skill – social dancing – at a level that makes the dancing simple and enjoyable," said Lisa Mansell, the Public Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology.
"This kind of community activity which brings people together for a good cause and makes them competent at a new skill, is fantastic. The Founder of Scientology, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard said: 'A being is only as valuable as he can serve others' and this is one way that people can do this," concluded Ms. Mansell.
All donations from the entrance fee along with the "Cake Walk" style raffle will be tallied up at the end of the night and given to the Religious Community Service.
Swing Dancing has maintained a devoted following since the 1920's where the black community, while dancing to contemporary jazz music, discovered the Charleston and the Lindy Hop at the Savoy Ballroom in New York City.
The Savoy Ballroom opened on March 26, 1926. The first integrated ballroom, the Savoy was an immediate success with its block-long dance floor and raised double bandstand. Nightly dancing attracted the best dancers in the New York area. Stimulated by the presence of great dancers and the best black bands, music at the Savoy was largely Swinging Jazz.
One evening in 1927, following Lindbergh's flight to Paris, a local dance enthusiast named "Shorty George" Snowden was watching some of the dancing couples. A newspaper reporter asked him what dance they were doing, and it just so happened that there was a newspaper with an article about Lindbergh's flight sitting on the bench next to them. The title of the article read, "Lindy Hops the Atlantic," and George answered saying "Lindy Hop" and the name stuck.
The dance lesson starts at 7pm, with open dancing at 8pm to the Flag Band. Partners are not required and experienced dancers will be on hand to assist Ms. Norman. For more information about the event, please call (727) 467-6860 or go to https://www.facebook.com/
The Fort Harrison:
Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The latest owner, the Church of Scientology, completed a top to bottom restoration of the For Harrison in 2009, and since then has hosted over 300 community events there.
Contact
Lisa Mansell
***@cos.flag.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse