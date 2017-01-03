Broken Sound Club Tops 2017 Environmental Leaders In Golf Honors For Best Overall And National Private Golf Course(s) In The Country

Ranking as the only Florida or Southeastern U.S.-based ELGA winner at the national or international leader level, Broken Sound Club is the private, gated golf and country club community that has been home to the PGA Champions Tour's season opener – the Allianz Championship for 10 consecutive years. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges representing national environmental groups, turfgrass experts, university researchers and valued members of the golf industry.