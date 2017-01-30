News By Tag
Marketing and Ethics in Municipal Court Practice
Monday, January 30th from 5:30-8:30
NJ Law Center
Learn how to make more money by ethically marketing your practice...
and staying ethically compliant!
This program will demonstrate proven techniques for promoting your practice while staying within the ethics rules whether you handle cases in Municipal Court or in other areas of law.
Topics include:
• An overview of the ethics of marketing - a discussion of information that is
and is not permitted to be communicated to potential clients. An overview of
relevant RPC's , ethics opinions and cases that refer to ethical
communication with potential clients, including Opinion 39, 42 and 43 and
RPC 7.1.
• Ethical websites - do's and dont's as to how your website can attract the
most clients while staying within the ethics rules. Topics will include imagery,
testimonials and design.
• The Ethical Considerations of Social Networking- a focus on how to
ethically grow your practice through on-line networking.
• The Ethical Considerations of In-Person Networking - This will review what
you can and can't say in person, conflicts of interest and more.
• Blogs, Event Calendars, Articles and Other Types of Promotion - Some
proven techniques for marketing and rainmaking that go beyond the
conventional but stay within the ethics boundaries. ...and more!
Moderator/Speaker:
Ken A. Vercammen, Esq.
Law Office of Kenneth A. Vercammen, Edison
Speakers:
Jason T. Komninos, Esq.
Law Office of Jason t. Komninos, Hackensack
Shanna McCann,.Esq.
Chance & McCann, LLC, Bridgeton
Marc Garfinkle, Esq.
http://njicle.com
Location:
New Jersey Law Center
1 Constitution Sq. New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Date:
January 30, 2017
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM ET
NJSBA & NJSBA Section/Committee members are eligible for
special discounts - login to see your discounted rate for this program.
Presented in cooperation with the NJSBA Senior Lawyers Special Committee
• List Price: $170.00 USD
• Your Price: $128.00 USD
Contact
Kenneth Vercammen
***@njlaws.com
End
