Kenneth Vercammen

Kenneth Vercammen
***@njlaws.com

-- Marketing and Ethics in Municipal Court Practice … and ElsewhereMonday, January 30from 5:30-8:30NJ Law CenterLearn how to make more money by ethically marketing your practice...and staying ethically compliant!This program will demonstrate proven techniques for promoting your practice while staying within the ethics rules whether you handle cases in Municipal Court or in other areas of law.Topics include:• An overview of the ethics of marketing - a discussion of information that isand is not permitted to be communicated to potential clients. An overview ofrelevant RPC's , ethics opinions and cases that refer to ethicalcommunication with potential clients, including Opinion 39, 42 and 43 andRPC 7.1.• Ethical websites - do's and dont's as to how your website can attract themost clients while staying within the ethics rules. Topics will include imagery,testimonials and design.• The Ethical Considerations of Social Networking- a focus on how toethically grow your practice through on-line networking.• The Ethical Considerations of In-Person Networking - This will review whatyou can and can't say in person, conflicts of interest and more.• Blogs, Event Calendars, Articles and Other Types of Promotion - Someproven techniques for marketing and rainmaking that go beyond theconventional but stay within the ethics boundaries. ...and more!Moderator/Speaker:Ken A. Vercammen, Esq.Speakers:Jason T. Komninos, Esq.Shanna McCann,.Esq.Marc Garfinkle, Esq.Ethical Marketing for Your Practice: Learn how to make more money by ethically marketing your practice... and staying ethically compliant!New Jersey Law Center1 Constitution Sq. New Brunswick, NJ 08901January 30, 20175:30 PM - 8:30 PM ETNJSBA & NJSBA Section/Committee members are eligible forspecial discounts - login to see your discounted rate for this program.$170.00 USD$128.00 USD