Marketing and Ethics in Municipal Court Practice

 
 
EDISON, N.J. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Marketing and Ethics in Municipal Court Practice … and Elsewhere

Monday, January 30th from 5:30-8:30

NJ Law Center

Learn how to make more money by ethically marketing your practice...

and staying ethically compliant!

This program will demonstrate proven techniques for promoting your practice while staying within the ethics rules whether you handle cases in Municipal Court or in other areas of law.

Topics include:

• An overview of the ethics of marketing - a discussion of information that is

and is not permitted to be communicated to potential clients. An overview of

relevant RPC's , ethics opinions and cases that refer to ethical

communication with potential clients, including Opinion 39, 42 and 43 and

RPC 7.1.

• Ethical websites - do's and dont's as to how your website can attract the

most clients while staying within the ethics rules. Topics will include imagery,

testimonials and design.

• The Ethical Considerations of Social Networking- a focus on how to

ethically grow your practice through on-line networking.

• The Ethical Considerations of In-Person Networking - This will review what

you can and can't say in person, conflicts of interest and more.

• Blogs, Event Calendars, Articles and Other Types of Promotion - Some

proven techniques for marketing and rainmaking that go beyond the

conventional but stay within the ethics boundaries. ...and more!

Moderator/Speaker:

Ken A. Vercammen, Esq.

Law Office of Kenneth A. Vercammen, Edison

Speakers:

Jason T. Komninos, Esq.

Law Office of Jason t. Komninos, Hackensack

Shanna McCann,.Esq.

Chance & McCann, LLC, Bridgeton

Marc Garfinkle, Esq.

http://njicle.com

Ethical Marketing for Your Practice: Learn how to make more money by ethically marketing your practice... and staying ethically compliant!

Location:

New Jersey Law Center

1 Constitution Sq. New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Date:

January 30, 2017

Time:

5:30 PM - 8:30 PM ET

NJSBA & NJSBA Section/Committee members are eligible for

special discounts - login to see your discounted rate for this program.

Presented in cooperation with the NJSBA Senior Lawyers Special Committee

List Price: $170.00 USD

Your Price: $128.00 USD

Kenneth Vercammen
***@njlaws.com
Source:Kenneth Vercammen and Associates
Email:***@njlaws.com Email Verified
