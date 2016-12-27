 

Ernie Abraham Joins Leadership Team at Southern Oaks Golf Club

 
Ernie Abraham, Tennis Pro
Ernie Abraham, Tennis Pro
FORT WORTH, Texas - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Oaks Golf Club is honored to announce the hire of Tennis Pro and FWPTA President Ernie Abraham to its leadership team. Southern Oaks, ranked a Top Five Public Golf Course in DFW by Avidgolfer last month, has previously announced expansion plans that include the construction of 10 tennis courts, a championship court and a tennis pro shop. Abraham comes to Southern Oaks after serving as Tennis Director and Head Pro at Walnut Creek Country Club in Mansfield the past two decades.

"Bringing a talent the caliber of Ernie Abraham on board in a leadership capacity is a strong statement about the growth and future of Southern Oaks," said John Geyerman, Vice President of Operations for AngMar Retail Group, Southern Oaks' parent company. "The golf course and club facilities have undergone a major transformation in the past two to three years, and the plans for the future are just as aggressive – and impressive!"

Abraham is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. He started playing tennis at the age of 11, and it's a sport that's shaped his career and his legacy. Abraham is president of the Fort Worth Professional Tennis Association (FWPTA) and an elite professional in the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA). In addition to directing the tennis program at Walnut Creek, Abraham oversees pros and has a history of growth and success leading both leagues and lessons.

"Tennis is a great lifestyle, but it's also about creating relationships," Abraham said. "I'm excited to build a world-class program from the ground up at Southern Oaks!"

Abraham envisions tournaments and events centered around tennis, as well as offering leagues, drills and lessons.

Abraham officially begins his new role January 1, but is already a fixture at the club as he gets to know the team, facilities, members and guests.

Follow Southern Oaks on Facebook, Twitter (https://twitter.com/SouthernOaksGlf) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/southernoaksgc/) to keep up with construction news and tennis timelines, or visit us for a round of golf and see why we're in the Top 5!

