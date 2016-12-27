Country(s)
Ernie Abraham Joins Leadership Team at Southern Oaks Golf Club
"Bringing a talent the caliber of Ernie Abraham on board in a leadership capacity is a strong statement about the growth and future of Southern Oaks," said John Geyerman, Vice President of Operations for AngMar Retail Group, Southern Oaks' parent company. "The golf course and club facilities have undergone a major transformation in the past two to three years, and the plans for the future are just as aggressive – and impressive!"
Abraham is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma. He started playing tennis at the age of 11, and it's a sport that's shaped his career and his legacy. Abraham is president of the Fort Worth Professional Tennis Association (FWPTA) and an elite professional in the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA). In addition to directing the tennis program at Walnut Creek, Abraham oversees pros and has a history of growth and success leading both leagues and lessons.
"Tennis is a great lifestyle, but it's also about creating relationships,"
Abraham envisions tournaments and events centered around tennis, as well as offering leagues, drills and lessons.
Abraham officially begins his new role January 1, but is already a fixture at the club as he gets to know the team, facilities, members and guests.
