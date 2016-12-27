 
Ice Arenas and Indoor Air Quality Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses potential indoor air quality (IAQ) concerns that workers and visitors to ice arenas may encounter.

"In the United States and Canada, there are approximately 5,000 indoor ice arenas that employee tens of thousands of workers and are visited by countless athletes and recreational skaters," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "In an enclosed arena, the air quality can be impacted by numerous factors, including fuel-fired ice resurferers that may release combustion pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter (PM) into the air. At high enough concentrations, these pollutants can cause health and safety concerns."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include: EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.

The video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/oz7-WefTIl4



To examine more than 475 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 1,928,000 times, or to join more than 2,400 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

