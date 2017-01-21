Seed Company Giving Away Free Seed Packs

Raising awareness for their 'Grow one, Give one' business model.

givefree

Contact

Trish Spense

***@mauroseed.com Trish Spense

End

-- Today, the Mauro Seed Company announced a new campaign to encourage giving. Today, anyone can go to mauroseed.com, and send someone a free pack of fine quality, non-GMO heirloom garden seed.The Mauro Seed Company is known for their Grow One, Give One business model. For every pack of seed that their customers buy, they will donate one to someone in need. In 2016, the company gave enough seed to produce one million pounds of food for some of the poorest people on earth."Our mission is to empower everyone on the planet to feed themselves. We can't do it without our customers. This 'give one' campaign is designed to create awareness of our business model and bring new customers to join our mission".Anyone who goes to mauroseed.com will presented a dropdown box that asks for your email address. There is also a 'join' tab in the lower right hand corner. By entering your email address and clicking 'Give', an email will be sent to the registar with a code for free pack of seed that can be sent to friends."There are 42 million gardeners in the United States. Everyone knows one and this is a way to reach out to a friend and share the mission of a company that is putting purpose before profit".The campaign will run until June 30.