Introducing the NEW Video Series: Sotheby's International Realty® | HOUSEGUEST

-- "Houseguest"is the new custom video series presented by the Sotheby's International Realty® brand in an exclusive collaboration with the Wall Street Journal Custom Studios. This 4 episode series follows influential and inspirational people as they become a houseguest in a home represented by the Sotheby's International Realty brand and meld their life with the unique lifestyle found with their extraordinary accommodations.: Kevin Red StarAs one of the most acclaimed artists of our time, Kevin Red Star, is a Native American Painter of American Indian Culture. Born and raised on the Crow Indian Nation in Lodge Grass, Montana, Kevin Red Star finds inspiration in his family, heritage and abundance of visual experience to compose a signature style and palette.In the first episode of Sotheby's International Realty® | Houseguest, Kevin Red Star visits a stunning home in Weehawken, New Jersey with almost touchable views of the New York City skyline. Watch how Kevin Red Star is inspired by his new and very different surroundings to create hislatest masterpiece.Sotheby's International Realty brand represents finest luxury projects for sale in the world. Since 1744, the Sotheby's name has become renowned as a marketer for many of the world's most treasured possessions. Sotheby's International Realty, in keeping with this extraordinary reputation, has become a global leader in the representation of distinctive real estate. In essence, Sotheby's International Realty is synonymous with quality and service and is the most interconnected luxury real estate brokerage network in the world.