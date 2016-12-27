 
Bye bye 2016. Hello 2017 Rosemary Nonny Knight

 
LONDON - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- It is the last day of the year when I write this and I wonder what you are creating for next year. Surely not more of the same old stuff. The same reactive stuff where you wait to see what happens and react to it accordingly. Surely not that!

I just spent hours reading, dreaming, creating, connecting with Papa, affirming what i chose to create…

Sad over what I have not yet manifested – I felt the pain of it and I chose to release it so that I do not enter next year with stale energy.

And also pretty darned happy about the things I did create especially things that showed up in unexpected ways this 2016.

Just like miracles!

But all of the things, created and not yet created, began in my mind.

Began as I wrote down my plans for my year this time last year…

Yes, the way some things came about was a surprise but the thing itself, was no surprise.

I wanted it and so I created it.

DELIBERATELY created the thing in my mind first and then followed the intuitive nudges to see it come about in the physical.

And you can do that!

Yes you can!

Today is a great day to take a few moments to do exactly that!

Or take most of the day to do the dreaming, visioning, writing down who you choose to be and what you choose to create in the new year…

And then trust that as you keep the vision clear in front of your eyes EVERY FREAKING DAY, it will come to you in unexpected ways as you follow the intuitive nudges within you.

No, sometimes, you will not make it happen.

Rosemary Nonny Knight (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com)
