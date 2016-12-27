 
Brazilian Stock Exchange sets records in 2016

Even with the political and economic challenges, Bovespa has offered to its investors great opportunities
 
 
SAO PAULO, Brazil - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The main Brazilian Stock Exchange continues to show its strength in 2016. According to a survey by Economatica, Bovespa reached its highest daily average of traded value this year. An average of R$ 6.60 billion traded on a daily basis in 2016. The largest amount recorded so far occurred in 2013, when the Bovespa traded an average value of R $ 6.58 billion per day.

If converted into dollars, the result indicates slight growth this year compared to 2015. In 2016, the average daily financial volume in dollars adds up to US$ 1.91 billion. The highest value recorded in dollars by the Brazilian Stock Exchange was measured in 2011, when it totaled US$ 3.39 billion in the daily average.

Among the sectors that most contributed to this evolution is the banking sector, which in 2016 showed an average financial volume of R$ 1.05 billion. This value means a historical milestone for the field.

In addition to the banks, four other sectors were also representative: oil, gas, and biofuels; mining; electricity and steel and metallurgy. Among the mentioned above, the companies linked to electricity generation also had the largest volume ever recorded in history, with an average of almost R$ 420.7 million traded per day.

Regarding the stocks responsible for negotiating the largest financial volumes per day in Bovespa, Petrobras (PETR4) won the highest position in 2016 with almost R$ 625 billion. The stocks of the oil company have the highest average financial volume per day for three years in a roll. In second place come the shares of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4). The mining company, Vale (VALE5), on the other hand, lost some ground during the period.

Of the 20 most traded stocks in 2016 on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, four are from the banking sector and three from oil, gas, and biofuels. Seven of these 20 stocks reached their highest historical value in 2016. Amid them are Bradesco (BBDC4), Ambev (ABEV3) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3).

These facts show that, despite the economic downturn in Brazil, investing in the greatest economy in Latin America is still a good idea. Those who want to benefit from all the possibilities the Brazilian Stock Exchange can bring have the whole year 2017 ahead with great expectations for excellent business.

About Toro Radar

We are the largest investment analysis, consulting and education company in the Brazilian Stock Exchange. Since 2011, our mission is to help our partners to value their capital by identifying the best opportunities in the Financial Market.

More info: https://www.tororadar.com.br/
