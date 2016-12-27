News By Tag
Brazilian Stock Exchange sets records in 2016
Even with the political and economic challenges, Bovespa has offered to its investors great opportunities
If converted into dollars, the result indicates slight growth this year compared to 2015. In 2016, the average daily financial volume in dollars adds up to US$ 1.91 billion. The highest value recorded in dollars by the Brazilian Stock Exchange was measured in 2011, when it totaled US$ 3.39 billion in the daily average.
Among the sectors that most contributed to this evolution is the banking sector, which in 2016 showed an average financial volume of R$ 1.05 billion. This value means a historical milestone for the field.
In addition to the banks, four other sectors were also representative:
Regarding the stocks responsible for negotiating the largest financial volumes per day in Bovespa, Petrobras (PETR4) won the highest position in 2016 with almost R$ 625 billion. The stocks of the oil company have the highest average financial volume per day for three years in a roll. In second place come the shares of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4). The mining company, Vale (VALE5), on the other hand, lost some ground during the period.
Of the 20 most traded stocks in 2016 on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, four are from the banking sector and three from oil, gas, and biofuels. Seven of these 20 stocks reached their highest historical value in 2016. Amid them are Bradesco (BBDC4), Ambev (ABEV3) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3).
These facts show that, despite the economic downturn in Brazil, investing in the greatest economy in Latin America is still a good idea. Those who want to benefit from all the possibilities the Brazilian Stock Exchange can bring have the whole year 2017 ahead with great expectations for excellent business.
