Long Island Weight Loss Expert Launches 10 (Pounds) – 4 (Weeks) Transformation Challenge
Billy Hofacker, BS, CSCS, Farmingdale and Babylon personal training & weight loss facility owner, announces his 10-4 Challenge to help busy Long Islanders (specifically Farmingdale and Babylon residents) lose 10 pounds in 4 weeks.
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Long Island, NY – 1/2/17 – Billy Hofacker, Farmingdale and Babylon personal trainer & weight loss expert, is kicking off the 10 (Pounds) – 4 (Weeks) Transformation Challenge on 1/16/17.
"Weight loss is the number one New Year's Resolution each year, and sadly, most people give up before the month of January ends," says Hofacker. "Our team at Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center wants to put an end to that statistic in 2017 for 40 local residents with our new 4-week challenge."
The 4-week 10 Pound Weight Loss Challenge will include group personal training, nutrition & lifestyle coaching, daily & weekly accountability, and an interactive support group.
Hofacker's passion is clear – "My team and I couldn't be more excited to work with our challenge participants. It's going to be a great year, one in which folks get more out of life. The weight loss is great but what's more is the healthier lifestyle they will be incorporating."
The 10-4 Challenge starts on January 16th with an orientation on January 14th. The challenge will last a full 4 weeks. The registration deadline is January 12th at the end of the business day. For more information or to register, visit https://tbbcrocks.leadpages.co/
About Billy Hofacker
Author of the soon to be released book, Weight Loss For Busy People and owner of Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center with locations in Farmingdale and Babylon, NY. Phone: (631) 225-7831 - E-mail: billy@lifitnessbootcamp.com
Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center
Total Body Boot Camp is on a mission to help busy people lose weight and get more out of life. Learn more at https://tbbcrocks.leadpages.co/
Contact
Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center
***@lifitnessbootcamp.com
