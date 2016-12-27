News By Tag
Ace Flowers Announces Launch of Floral Arrangements for Weddings
Houston-based Ace Flowers announced the launch of special floral arrangements and decorations for weddings to ensure that the special day is memorable for all who attend.
The team at Ace Flowers understands how stressful arranging a wedding can be. Therefore, to simplify the process of arranging for flowers and floral decorations, the first step is to meet with the wedding specialist at Ace Flowers so that they can understand the client's needs and desires in terms of floral arrangements. The special wedding flower arrangements include corsages, boutonnieres, bridal bouquets and custom arrangements for the wedding ceremony and reception.
Together with the expert and the experienced and skilled floral designers at Ace Flowers, the client can then decide on a variety of custom flower arrangements, including the bride's bouquets, bridesmaids bouquets, boutonnieres for the groom and groomsmen, corsages for the mother of the bride and that of the groom, arrangements for the flower girl and for the wedding venue, and more.
"A wedding is special day that you dream about for a long time. A special day deserves special flowers," says Jay Alavi, owner of the Houston-based florist.
Ace Flowers ensures that all arrangements and bouquets are created only with the freshest flowers. In fact, the client can choose to customize their arrangements and ensure unique decorations for their special day, without having to worry about overshooting the budget. This Houston-based florist ensures that clients can choose from the most affordable options too.
With years of experience in floral arrangements, Ace Flowers was chosen as one of the Top 100 florists nationwide for 2016 by Teleflora. The florist is now committed to ensuring that they make the list of the Top 50 in 2017.
Houston Press also acknowledged Ace Flowers as the "Best Florist in Houston" by Houston Press in 2013. In addition, ABC News covered this florist for offering the among the best flowers on a budget for Valentine's Day in 2012.
Committed to ensuring 100% customer satisfaction every time, the team at Ace Flowers is dedicated to offering clients the most pleasurable experience, without compromising on either the quality or the budget. The business also takes pride in its commitment to on-time delivery, every time.
About Ace Flowers: Having been in the business for almost 17 years, Ace Flowers is committed to learning and innovating each day, so that the offerings grow and clients have something special to look forward to each time they need to order flowers. With a commitment to going above and beyond customer expectations, the expert floral designers ensure that the arrangements are special and memorable, helping to bring people together through the gift of flowers. Ace Flowers allows customers to choose from a wide variety of arrangements for the entire gamut of occasions from their website, while also offering on-premises services. For more information visit :- http://www.aceflowershouston.com/
