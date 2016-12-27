News By Tag
The Vintage Optical Shop Releases Boldest & the Most Authentic Collection of Vintage Cat-Eye Glasses
The Vintage Optical Shop, known for its classic collection of retro eyewear, has taken a fresh leap in conquering the vintage eyewear industry.
The Vintage Optical Shop has emerged as a reliable and most trusted provider of genuine vintage eyewear in the US. In a hope to satisfy larger number of vintage lovers, the company has updated its inventory with the release of the boldest and most authentic collection of vintage cat-eye glasses.
The Vintage Optical Shop works with an aim to deliver quality service and products at the best price. The new addition to the collection of online, store includes cat-eye frames from the period of 50's, 60's and 70's. Like all their pre-existing products, these new additions are also an unused original collection of the era and not just their replicas. The available frames are available in various designs, colors – with engravings and studded stones, and with the promise of lowest possible price.
The company also provides various sales and offers, to ensure that their loyal customers get the best deals for their favorite products. To make shopping more interesting for the customers, the online store also provides "Subscribe & Save" offer, where on subscribing to the online store's newsletters, shoppers can avail $20 off on their next purchase. The store also takes various other efforts to make sure their customers always get to enjoy the best shopping experience, like fast delivery, customer support center, secure payment mode, free shipping, easy return policy and much more.
The Vintage Optical Shop is America's leading store for buying retro styled eyeglasses frames. With their genuine vintage products made up of quality material and fun designs, they make sure that you always have a fun new look with a vintage twist. So what are you waiting for? Get your hand on their latest collection of cat-eye glasses and give yourself a new look. For more information about how to place your order or for any further queries and questions, visit http://vintageopticalshop.com/
About the Company:
The Vintage Optical Shop offers a unique selection of carefully sourced vintage eyewear pieces ranging from the 1850s to the 1980s. The company proudly boasts of selling authentic vintage glasses that have been carefully crafted to bring forth the history, creativity and personality of these gorgeous fashion styles from each era.
