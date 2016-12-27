Ministry of Economy discuss ways to deepen economic ties with Tatarstan

Both parties tackled various ways to enhance their economic and trade cooperation

-- Abu Dhabi, January 2, 2017 - H.E. Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy, recently met with Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov to discuss ways to reinforce their bilateral economic and trade relations and opportunities for mutually beneficial investments. The meeting, which was held at Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, was attended by H.E. Abdullah Bin Ahmed Al Saleh, the Ministry of Economy's Undersecretary for Foreign Trade and Industry, and Russian Ambassador to the UAE Alexander A. Ivanov.Both parties tackled various ways to enhance their economic and trade cooperation, reinforce access to investment opportunities in various sectors, and promote common development interests in tourism, agriculture, real estate, industry and petrochemical sectors. During the discussions, the UAE Minister also accepted the invitation to attend the Kazan International Economic Summit between states of the Russian Federation and member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).H.E. Al Mansoori underscored joint opportunities in tourism, petrochemical, manufacturing, infrastructure, real estate, and agriculture, saying these sectors are the country's top priorities to ensure food security at the local and regional levels.The Minister reiterated the importance of economic delegations to participate in economic events organized by the two sides, noting that these forums have a direct impact on enhancing communication channels between their respective business communities. Such a move will promote exceptional incentives and facilities, discuss investment opportunities, and enhance joint efforts to improve economic relations and cooperation and increase the size of trade volume.For his part, President Minnikhanov said that his country is keen on strengthening the foundations of economic and trade cooperation with the UAE and create broader partnerships between the public and private sectors to serve common interests.The President of Tatarstan invited the UAE Minister to attend the Kazan International Economic Summit. H.E. Al Mansoori accepted the invitation, saying the event is an ideal opportunity to discuss various aspects of cooperation between the states of the Russian Federation and OIC member countries. They also discussed ways to expand their economic cooperation and integration, including optimizing available capacities and capabilities.