Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
December 2016
3130292827


Interbiz Among World's Top 500 Software Vendors for 2016

 
HYDERABAD, India - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Interbiz Solutions LLP, a leader in providing solutions across the gamut of HCM spectrum, announced today that it has been ranked 109 among the world's HCM Top 500 Software Vendors by APPS RUNS THE WORLD, a leading technology market-research company devoted to the applications space. Interbiz Solutions is India's only HCM Software vendor to appear on the Top 150 list.

"Our position in the 2016 HCM Top 500 Software Vendor list demonstrates our dedication & and innovation in the HCM software space," said Varun Reddy, who is the Director of Interbiz Solutions LLP. "We believe that happy people are the cornerstone of success. This recognition not only validates our vision & our client-centric culture but also motivates us to remain at the top of the HCM space. This would not be possible without the support of our team. Their support, dedication & enthusiasm propels us to deliver industry-leading solutions."

Our products have been consistently serving the mission critical HR needs of our clients for over 15 years. Today our varied client base encompasses 20 verticals and handles the HR needs of over 120,000 people.

Our goal is to use technology to its maximum to enable organizations to increase the efficiency & consistency of HR processes. This builds employee morale & helps HR teams focus on strategy & growth. Our mobile first approach & data analysis capabilities are some of the many initiatives that we have taken to achieve that goal.

-       The pulse of the organization is created by its people. 247HRM feel the pulse and we are providing Best payroll software in India.https://www.247hrm.com/
Source:
Email:***@247hrm.com
Payroll Software, Software, Hr Solutions
Human resources
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
