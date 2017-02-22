News By Tag
Tammy Trade's B2B e-marketplace Takes Off with Over 300 Done Deals!
Done Deals include bulk orders initiated by Buyers in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, NCR and fulfilled by Tammy Trade's Verified Sellers across India. In this short duration Tammy Trade has also facilitated a few cross border transactions. Numerous deals have also been concluded in office supplies and lifestyle products.
Over 300 transactions across verticals is true testimony to the momentum generated by the platform and an affirmation of its business model.
As India's, 1st Integrated E-Market Place, Tammy Trade serves as a one-point, one-click platform that helps you access buyers and sellers dealing in agro commodities, lifestyle products and office supplies - across India and around the world. Tammy Trade (http://www.tammytrade.com/
The credentials of every party are pre-verified, which means you can focus on trading instead of spending time on background checks. The commodities are categorised, grouped and listed by place of origin and price. Verified Sellers have the facility to add or modify their catalogue of products.
Customers can seek the assistance of Tammy Trade's Relationship Managers for registration and transaction fulfilment. All transactions are online, and cashless. Payments can be made through a secure e-payment gateway. In short, a rare combination of excellence in navigation, web-based process and personalised offline support.
According to Dr. Abhijit Roy, Director, Tammy Trade, the objective of the online platform is to eliminate challenges of distance, time and accessibility in the B2B space. He noted that as an e-marketplace, Tammy Trade has emerged as a truly one-stop solution for reaching out to buyers and sellers, identifying genuine parties and fulfilling transactions through a secure and seamless platform. "Our founders have created success stories in bulk commodities trading offline. Tammy Trade was conceived in the online space, based on their in-depth understanding of bulk trading and systemic challenges faced offline," he added.
"Normally, in the offline method of bulk trading, you would need extensive brick and mortar infrastructure, a marketing and sales team, and you have to meet parties face to face. With Tammy Trade, overheads are minimised and prospects can be found online," Dr. Roy said.
While most B2B e-commerce platforms serve as mere directories with product listings, Tammy Trade scores with several key differentiators:
• Logistics: Tammy Trade collaborates with best-in-class logistics service partners to offer high-quality delivery services to registered customers.
• Third Party Quality Check: Quality checks can be conducted on consignments by Tammy Trade's trusted quality assurance partners.
• Packaging: Packaging service providers enlisted by Tammy Trade assist with special packaging needs.
• Insurance: Accredited partners help fulfil insurance formalities to protect goods-in-transit.
Tammy Trade is an e-marketplace with a truly global footprint. Starting with a global affiliate in East Europe, the network is being extended to other parts of Europe, and across Middle East and South East Asia. Tammy Trade is also a member of the Indo German Chamber of Commerce, Indo-Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industries, and India Trade Promotion Organisation.
Interested buyers and sellers may call our Toll Free Number 1800 222 930. Our Relationship Managers will assist with the Registration process and the start of transactions as a Verified Seller or Genuine Buyer. We invite you to enter the vibrant world of Tammy Trade, trade online using our robust technology, and make every deal a Done Deal!
More: Rice Suppliers (http://www.tammytrade.com/
Contact
Dr. Abhijit Roy, info@tammytrade.com
***@tammytrade.com
