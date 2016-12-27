News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Must Dos on a Yacht/ Boat Charter
1) Indulge in a luxury yacht charter Dubai and visit the iconic landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Water Canal, The World Islands, and Burj Khalifa.
2) Discover your love for the sea, relax and enjoy the sunset from on board the yacht for rent Dubai.
3) Enjoy the adrenaline rush and thrill and engage in water sports Dubai activities during your yacht charter. We offer a variety of options such as jets-skiing, banana ride, donut ride, slides… etc.
4) Embark on a fishing trip Dubai - It is both relaxing and exciting at the same time.
5) Organize a yacht party Dubai with family and friends. Whether you are celebrating an engagement, a graduation or just having a fun get-together with all your friends, you can choose us for any of our yacht rental Dubai services and create memorable moments.
To read more visit http://ry.ae
Contact
Nihal Shukkoor
***@ry.ae
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse