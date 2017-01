Must Dos on a Yacht/ Boat Charter

Contact

-- When chartering a motor yacht in Dubai, there are so many things you can do to enjoy a memorable yacht cruise Dubai. Kick off the New Year with fun and amazing things to do during a yacht charter Dubai.1) Indulge in a luxury yacht charter Dubai and visit the iconic landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Water Canal, The World Islands, and Burj Khalifa.2) Discover your love for the sea, relax and enjoy the sunset from on board the yacht for rent Dubai.3) Enjoy the adrenaline rush and thrill and engage in water sports Dubai activities during your yacht charter. We offer a variety of options such as jets-skiing, banana ride, donut ride, slides… etc.4) Embark on a fishing trip Dubai - It is both relaxing and exciting at the same time.5) Organize a yacht party Dubai with family and friends. Whether you are celebrating an engagement, a graduation or just having a fun get-together with all your friends, you can choose us for any of our yacht rental Dubai services and create memorable moments.To read more visit http://ry.ae