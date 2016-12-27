 
Bajaj Auto sales fell 22%, the Stock lost more than 2%

Bajaj Auto sales decline in December, the company's stock on Impact show. Bajaj Auto's stock traded 2.2 per cent broken.
 
 
Bajaj-Auto
Bajaj-Auto
INDORE, India - Jan. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Bajaj Auto sales decline in December, the company's stock on Impact show. Bajaj Auto's stock traded 2.2 per cent broken.

Motorcycle sales plummeted 18 per cent

The company's motorcycle sales in December fell by 18 per cent. The company has a total of 203 312 units sold in December in the same period last year the company had sold 247 782 units.

Commercial vehicle sales fell 46 percent

Commercial vehicle sales of the company's sales fell by 46 percent. Company total 22 217 units during the month of December, the company sold 41 221 units were sold in the previous corresponding period.

Stocks in the News today, keep an eye on these 5 Stocks

The first trading day of the new year of 2017 stocks tracking movements can secure their investments. We are told that these stocks will report today.

Bombay Daing- 185 crore was approved to sell machinery and lands

Aielandfs- company 242.56 million contract to build the road in Karnataka found

Eicher Motors December sales increased by 42 per cent

Elanji- Petronet LNG project in Bangladesh to Rs 64.49 billion was signed

JSW Anerjee- approved release of Rs 550 crore NCD.

