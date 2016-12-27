News By Tag
New Year Treat For SRK Fans! Shares Two New Posters Of 'Raees'
He tweeted the posters on his Twitter handle and captioned the first one as, "Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna... Main bhi hoon parwana..." and the second as, "O #Zaalima..."
The first poster shows a bruised Shah Rukh along with his lady love Mahira Khan engaged in some intense romance. The line on the poster reads, "Tu Shama Hai, Toh Yaad Rakhna.. Main Bhi Hoon Parwana." The second poster shows Shah Rukh Khan in his grumpy avatar completely showcasing his gangster looks.
There are just few days remaining for the film to hit the theatres and it will be a clash of the titans with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' releasing on the same day. Meanwhile the songs of both the films are setting up an benchmark as both the films have an remade version of two hit songs of Bollywood from the golden era.
Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film releases on January 25, 2017.
Take a look at the posters here.
